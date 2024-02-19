Impaired driver strikes two police cruisers in Deerfield, officials say

An impaired driver struck two police cruisers in Deerfield on Sunday morning, according to police.

A Northampton State Police trooper was responding to a car that crashed into a mailbox in the town of Sunderland around 2:50 a.m., involving a driver who was “slumped over the wheel,” officials say.

When the trooper and an officer from Deerfield arrived at the scene, the driver woke up and accelerated the vehicle, hitting the State Police cruiser and a Deerfield cruiser. Both cruisers sustained minor damages, according to officials.