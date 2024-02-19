Man arrested for shooting in Manchester, N.H.

A man was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire earlier in the day, according to police.
Johaly Maria, 22, of Manchester, was charged with first degree assault, reckless conduct, and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, police say.
Officials responded to a report of a shooting around 1:20 p.m. by Nashua and Maple street, police say.
Two males got out of a black car that pulled up to 37 Nashua St., and at least one fired gunshots towards the building before they both left the scene, witnesses told police.
A woman outside the residence was hit in the arm, suffering non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
The building was damaged and police found multiple shell casings on the ground, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone who has information is encouraged to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.
