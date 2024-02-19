Man detained in connection to attempted robbery at a Swansea bank

A Randolph man is under investigation in relation to the attempted robbery of a Swansea bank on Route 118 Monday afternoon, police said.
Giovany Fouyolle, 29, is being held by Rhode Island State Police as a fugitive from justice but will be handed over to the state of Massachusetts, where his charges are pending, police said in a statement.
Police were called to 330 Swansea Mall Drive around 12:50 p.m. for a report of an attempted robbery, according to the statement. There, they learned that two men with a gun demanded money from a courier who was making a drop at BayCoast bank, the statement said.
Police said the courier fired two shots at the men, who fled the scene in a U-Haul that was later discovered, on fire, on Reed Street. Officers learned that the men had left Reed Street in a Jeep, and a Jeep driven by Fouyolle was subsequently stopped by police and Fouyolle was detained, officials said.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the attempted robbery can call the Swansea police department at 508-674-8464.
