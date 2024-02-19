Man detained in connection to attempted robbery at a Swansea bank

A Randolph man is under investigation in relation to the attempted robbery of a Swansea bank on Route 118 Monday afternoon, police said.

Giovany Fouyolle, 29, is being held by Rhode Island State Police as a fugitive from justice but will be handed over to the state of Massachusetts, where his charges are pending, police said in a statement.

Police were called to 330 Swansea Mall Drive around 12:50 p.m. for a report of an attempted robbery, according to the statement. There, they learned that two men with a gun demanded money from a courier who was making a drop at BayCoast bank, the statement said.