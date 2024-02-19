Two found dead in Salem, N.H. a likely murder-suicide, autopsies find

The autopsies of the bodies of two adults found dead inside their Salem, N.H., home on Saturday afternoon have led authorities to determine the incident to be a murder-suicide, New Hampshire Attorney John M. Formella’s office said.
Jennifer L. Barrett, 47, and Charles W. Molinari, 41, were found inside their house on Bodwell Avenue after police responded to a 911 call from the home around 1:45 p.m., officials said.
Autopsies completed Monday have led authorities to determine the incident was a murder-suicide in which “Mr. Molinari fatally shot Ms. Barrett before taking his own life,” the attorney general’s office said in a statement.
Barrett’s cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to her head and the manner of her death was found to be homicide, according to the statement. Molinari’s cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound and the manner of his death was found to be suicide.
The investigation remains open and no additional information will be released Monday, Formella’s office said.
