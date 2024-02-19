fb-pixelTwo found dead in Salem, N.H. a likely murder-suicide Skip to main content

Two found dead in Salem, N.H. a likely murder-suicide, autopsies find

By Lila Hempel-Edgers Globe Correspondent,Updated February 19, 2024, 55 minutes ago
New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella's office says murder-suicide likely in death of two in Salem.Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The autopsies of the bodies of two adults found dead inside their Salem, N.H., home on Saturday afternoon have led authorities to determine the incident to be a murder-suicide, New Hampshire Attorney John M. Formella’s office said.

Jennifer L. Barrett, 47, and Charles W. Molinari, 41, were found inside their house on Bodwell Avenue after police responded to a 911 call from the home around 1:45 p.m., officials said.

Autopsies completed Monday have led authorities to determine the incident was a murder-suicide in which “Mr. Molinari fatally shot Ms. Barrett before taking his own life,” the attorney general’s office said in a statement.

Barrett’s cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to her head and the manner of her death was found to be homicide, according to the statement. Molinari’s cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound and the manner of his death was found to be suicide.

The investigation remains open and no additional information will be released Monday, Formella’s office said.

Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.

