Missed connections: Irregular timings can leave Nubian Station MBTA riders waiting and chasing buses

But as she knows all too well, this precise handoff hinges on the one thing the MBTA’s bus system is not known for: punctuality.

For Leisa Lackland, the Nubian Square bus terminal is a critical nexus in her daily commute, where she joins hundreds of other riders on the busy station’s jammed platforms to transfer from one bus line to another.

One morning in December, like many before and after it, her Silver Line bus ran late just enough that she and her daughter missed the transfer to the 44 and were doomed to miss the start of day care.

“I think I missed it by, like, not even like three minutes,” the 32-year-old said. “Now I have to wait 36 minutes for the next one.”

More often than not, the 16 T bus routes that pass through Nubian Station are behind schedule during rush hours, according to a Boston Globe analysis of arrival and departure data between October and the end of the year. Most buses were at least 5 and up to 12 minutes late. Some others departed a few minutes early, which means even those riders whose first bus arrived on time were at risk of missing their transfers.

Commuters boarded a bus at the MBTA station at Nubian Square in January. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The usual delays, coupled with occasional early departures and an overall lack of adherence to the schedule, can jeopardize trips for passengers transferring from one bus to another at this central transportation hub in Boston that sees thousands of riders board every day. Much like on the T’s subways and trolleys, riders say they pad extra time into their commutes in case things fall through, leaving them waiting on the curb.

For Lackland, missing a transfer means a trip that is already an hour long becomes even further delayed. Fortunately, her daughter’s day care doesn’t penalize them if they arrive past the 8 a.m. start.

“Thank god not,” Lackland said, as other commuters dashed across the station trying to make their second — or third — bus, hoping to a avoid the same fate. “She would have definitely been late.”

The scene at Nubian mirrors a systemwide problem, riders said. But while the rapid transit system is getting a yearlong overhaul to speed trains and reduce waiting times, the bus system, which accounts for around 40 percent of all ridership, is getting no such facelift.

At Nubian, one-quarter to half of riders on many of the morning routes are transferring from another bus.

Lisa Battiston, a spokesperson for the T, said buses, unlike trains, suffer from traffic congestion and blocked lanes. She said the agency has planned short- and long-term changes to improve bus service, including “aggressively hiring more bus operators” and implementing a systemwide redesign of routes, which is slated to begin later this year, as long as the agency has enough drivers.

With worsening traffic, overall travel times on buses have increased over the last two years, according to the MBTA.

During that time, problems with the T’s rail network have taken a up a significant portion of the agency’s attention lately, general manager Phillip Eng said during a recent unrelated press event in Lynn, but “buses are just as important.”

“While [buses] haven’t gotten the same level of public engagement, the public should rest assured that we understand just how important transportation is,” Eng said. “That is a key connector to a lot of modes, and that is one of the best ways to tackle some areas where other mass transportation modes don’t exist.”

Eng said the agency is currently focused on hiring new drivers to restore reliable bus service. Once that is complete, he said the T will shift its focus to the bus system as a whole, including ensuring reliable schedules and more frequent service on high-capacity routes.

By the end of January, the T said it had 1,561 drivers and another 130 in training. While that figure is lower than the 1,867 drivers the MBTA has budgeted, the agency hired new operators between October and January at more than double the rate it did in the four months prior.

In the meantime, some riders continue to struggle. Greta Dembroski, a speech therapist who works in the Boston Public Schools, takes nearly the same route as Lackland — from the Silver Line to the 44 bus — and said it’s plagued by near-misses. She usually plans to get to work an hour early, just in case something goes wrong with the transfer.

“Even though I’m on [the Silver Line] at the same time, it feels like you never know how long you’re going to be waiting for this one,” Dembroski said while waiting for the 44. “I find myself watching other people getting on and off, and on and off, and I’m still sitting here.”

In December, outbound morning buses from Nubian were late more than half the time. In the evenings, all but a handful of routes had buses running late more often than on time.

And, some buses even leave early from Nubian, according to the Globe’s review, creating their own slate of issues. The T said it will, at times, intentionally dispatch buses earlier than scheduled to maintain consistent headways.

A commuter rushed to catch a bus at the MBTA station at Nubian Square in Roxbury recently. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The outbound 41 bus, for example, left early 37 percent of the time during morning rushes in December, by an average of four minutes, according to the Globe’s analysis. For the nearly half of Route 41 riders who transfer from another bus, an early departure means they have to wait almost 20 minutes for the next one if they miss it.

But the MBTA said it does not consider the proportion of transfer fares, or any kind of discounted fare, when planning routes.

Jarred Johnson, executive director of advocacy group TransitMatters, said that approach to scheduling did not make sense to him.

“I get that it would take a lot of planning capacity to make every single route optimized for transfers,” Johnson said. But, “you want a network to work well together.”

The five key routes that pass through Nubian tended to stick to their schedules and headways more closely. But riders on those routes still suffered from inconsistent departures, with as few as 25 percent of rush hour trips leaving on time, on average, each month.

Nadja Vanterpool said she takes the Route 1 bus from Nubian to Newbury Street whenever she heads to work from her boyfriend’s home in Roxbury. A hairstylist, with appointments often beginning just as she clocks in, the 45-year-old has little flexibility in the mornings.

“There is a 7 o’clock bus, but it comes literally before 7, and then the next bus is not until like another 15 minutes,” she said.

Vanterpool said her ride is usually 20 to 30 minutes, but on a recent morning, she waited that long just to get on a bus.

As Vanterpool stood, a high school student jumped off a Silver Line bus and ran across the platform to catch the departing Route 8.

The student pounded on the door of the bus, catching it just as its driver disengaged the brakes with a sharp hiss. He shook his head and sped off.

“And,” the teen said, while catching her breath, “I’m already late to school.”

