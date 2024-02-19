Two rescued from window as fire rips through Roxbury duplex, fire officials say

Two people hanging out of a second-story window at a Roxbury duplex were rescued with a ground ladder Monday morning as a fire ripped through the home, fire officials said.

One of the two people rescued, a woman, and a firefighter were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, said firefighter Brian Alkins, a spokesperson for the Boston Fire Department. A dog was also rescued from the fire.

Firefighters responded around 4 a.m. to the duplex on Woodbine Street where five people were inside, said Alkins.