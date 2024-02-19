Two rescued from window as fire rips through Roxbury duplex, fire officials say

Two people hanging out of a second-story window at a Roxbury duplex were rescued with a ground ladder Monday morning as a fire ripped through the home, fire officials said.
One of the two people rescued, a woman, and a firefighter were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, said firefighter Brian Alkins, a spokesperson for the Boston Fire Department. A dog was also rescued from the fire.
Firefighters responded around 4 a.m. to the duplex on Woodbine Street where five people were inside, said Alkins.
Companies are battling heavy fire from the basement that traveled thru the roof . Companies were able to rescue 2 occupants over a ground ladder from the second floor, they also rescued a dog from the adjacent unit. pic.twitter.com/M1gdpcU0A0— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 19, 2024
The five people inside the duplex were displaced, he said, and were being helped by the Red Cross.
Advertisement
The majority of the fire damage was in the back of the house and on the roof, but the cause of the fire and where it started is still under investigation, according to Alkins.
Companies continue to chase hot spots as they continue to overhaul, major damage to the rear of the building. pic.twitter.com/Ycmfiknz6J— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 19, 2024
Alkins said water from the firefighter’s hoses froze on the ground and “slowed them down” but didn’t stop them from putting out the fire in about 30 minutes.
“The conditions were slippery,” he said. “Once the water hit the ground, it was very slippery. It turned into a skating rink.”
Thank you to A-10 @BostonSparks for their support, they provided must needed rock salt to help with the slippery conditions as the water was freezing instantly on the ground. pic.twitter.com/xaq2J6ZILf— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 19, 2024
Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.