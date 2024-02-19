Two rescued from window as fire rips through Roxbury duplex, fire officials say

fb-pixelRoxbury fire sends person and firefighter to the hospital Skip to main content

By Ava Berger Globe Correspondent,Updated February 19, 2024, 34 minutes ago

Two people hanging out of a second-story window at a Roxbury duplex were rescued with a ground ladder Monday morning as a fire ripped through the home, fire officials said.

One of the two people rescued, a woman, and a firefighter were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, said firefighter Brian Alkins, a spokesperson for the Boston Fire Department. A dog was also rescued from the fire.

Firefighters responded around 4 a.m. to the duplex on Woodbine Street where five people were inside, said Alkins.

The five people inside the duplex were displaced, he said, and were being helped by the Red Cross.

The majority of the fire damage was in the back of the house and on the roof, but the cause of the fire and where it started is still under investigation, according to Alkins.

Alkins said water from the firefighter’s hoses froze on the ground and “slowed them down” but didn’t stop them from putting out the fire in about 30 minutes.

“The conditions were slippery,” he said. “Once the water hit the ground, it was very slippery. It turned into a skating rink.”


