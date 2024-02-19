Somerville woman rescued on Welch Mountain trail after serious leg injury, officials say

“It was pretty steep and icy,” said Conservation Officer Jonathan Demler of New Hampshire Fish and Game in a phone interview. “She had a footing issue and fell. It wasn’t a long fall, but enough to cause an issue.”

Rescuers reached Elisabeth Campbell, 26, and her hiking partner at 2:45 p.m., about 1.3 miles from the Welch-Dickey trailhead, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game.

A Somerville woman was rescued Saturday from Welch Mountain in Waterville Valley, N.H., after suffering a “serious lower leg injury” while climbing down a trail, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Demler said the winter conditions on the mountain are “treacherous,” and even though Campbell and her hiking partner were “well-prepared” with micro-spike traction devices, rescues are common in these conditions, he said.

“Anybody can have a misstep on a bad day,” he said.

Rescuers used a litter to carry Campbell down the mountain, according to the Fish and Game statement, and “belayed the litter with rope on steep, icy portions of the trail.”

The team reached the trailhead with Campbell at 4:35 p.m., and she was taken to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth by her hiking partner for “additional assessment and treatment of her injury,” the statement said.

Rescuers from the Waterville Valley Department of Public Safety, Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue, Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team, and Conservation Officers with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department all responded to help with the rescue effort, according to Fish and Game.

An update on Campbell’s condition was not available, Demler said.





