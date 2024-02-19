One person taken to hospital in Wellesley multi-vehicle crash

A woman was taken to the hospital after she drove her car on top of another vehicle outside a Roche Bros. supermarket in Wellesley on Monday, police said.

Officers were called to the area of Linden Street around 10:11 a.m. for multiple reports of a crash, according to police.

There, they found the female driver of a red Audi who, while parking, “inadvertently used the gas pedal as opposed to the brake pedal” and accelerated into a parking median, police said. She drove her car up on top of a black BMW before the vehicle slid down between the BMW and a gray Chevy Equinox.