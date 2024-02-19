One person taken to hospital in Wellesley multi-vehicle crash

A woman was taken to the hospital after she drove her car on top of another vehicle outside a Roche Bros. supermarket in Wellesley on Monday, police said.
Officers were called to the area of Linden Street around 10:11 a.m. for multiple reports of a crash, according to police.
There, they found the female driver of a red Audi who, while parking, “inadvertently used the gas pedal as opposed to the brake pedal” and accelerated into a parking median, police said. She drove her car up on top of a black BMW before the vehicle slid down between the BMW and a gray Chevy Equinox.
Advertisement
“It went up the hood of the car and when it stopped accelerating it came to a stop, then it slid down the side and came to its final resting spot,” Lieutenant Marie Cleary said in a phone interview Monday night.
The operator of the red Audi, whose identity has not been released, was stuck in her car for about five minutes before police and fire officials were able to remove her from the vehicle, Cleary said.
She was taken to the hospital but had “no visible injuries,” according to police.
The crash remains under investigation.
Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.