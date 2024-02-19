Democrats hope the road to House control starts in Long Island

The outcome for Democrats was a welcome reversal of fortune on Long Island, where voters — wary of property taxes, inflation, and a pandemic-era jump in crime — had recently embraced Republicans.

Governor Kathy Hochul vowed that her party’s path to regaining control of the House of Representatives “flows through New York.” And the House minority leader, Hakeem Jeffries of Brooklyn, took a shot at the “much-hyped Nassau County Republican machine.”

Within hours of Tom Suozzi’s decisive victory in a House special election in New York last week, the optimistic pronouncements from Democrats began rolling in.

Until Suozzi’s victory in New York’s Third Congressional District, Republicans had held all four congressional seats on Long Island, and they crushed Democrats in a pivotal 2022 election, helping swing the House to Republican control.

It is far from clear if Suozzi’s defeat of the Republicans’ largely untested candidate, Mazi Pilip, was simply a product of its unique circumstances — a February special election to replace George Santos, a Republican whose never-ending cascade of lies led to his expulsion last year.

But Democrats contend that Suozzi’s successful approach — concentrating on the improving economy and adopting moderate stances on divisive issues such as crime and immigration — portends bigger gains for the party in the fall.

“Common-sense Democrats can win on Long Island when our voters come out,” said Laura Gillen, a Democrat who is trying to unseat Representative Anthony D’Esposito, a first-term Republican, in the neighboring Fourth District in southern and central Nassau County, adding that her party should not “let the GOP own tough issues.”

Gillen, who lost to D’Esposito in 2022, added: “I think this was a firm rejection of the GOP’s rigid ‘my way or the highway’ political agenda that they’ve been taking.”

Broad discontent with leaders from both major parties was evident in interviews with dozens of voters in the Third District. If there was frustration with President Biden, there was also reluctance to return to Donald Trump.

“Anything that will defeat Trump and Republican craziness,” said Mark Rubin, 64, a retired founder of a manufacturing business who cast an emphatic vote for Suozzi mostly because Suozzi is not a member of Trump’s party. “Make sure the Democratic Party can be counted on.”

Victor Basile, 71, and his wife, Lois Basile, said they had been lifelong Republicans but switched to registered Democrats after the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Still, they said they tried to support the best candidate, regardless of party affiliation, and voted for Suozzi.

“After what was going on with the Republican Party, we just said, ‘You know, I don’t want to be associated with it,’” said Victor Basile, a retired advertiser. “I never remembered people being so die-hard, one party versus the other for the sake of the party.”

The voter interviews revealed that crime was still a concern. Robyn Smith, who lives in Roslyn, said surveillance video showed attempted thefts of her family’s cars. Her children had experienced several school lockdowns, she said, and she fears for her safety when she shops at Roosevelt Field in nearby Garden City, one of the county’s largest shopping malls: “Every time I go there, I have to take off all my jewelry. Can’t carry anything.”

Chris Cavalli, 37, a restaurateur and Republican from Mineola, said when it comes to crime, he gives his party the edge. “I would like to see Republicans take a more conservative approach to spending and maintain a tough stance on crime, illegal immigration, and accountability,” he said, adding that the Democrats were trying “to restrict American’s freedoms on everything from speech to guns.”

Republicans hope that continued fears of crime as well as the migrant influx will remain potent issues come November.

But Jay Jacobs, the state Democratic Party chair, said attempts by Republicans in Washington to scare voters on public safety could backfire, noting that local issues such as property taxes — particularly a cap on property tax deductions introduced under the Trump administration — continued to concern Long Islanders.

NEW YORK TIMES

New Wisc. legislative maps could give Democrats an edge

Governor Tony Evers of Wisconsin signed into law on Monday new legislative maps that could drastically alter the state’s balance of power, giving Democrats a chance to win control of the state’s legislature for the first time in more than a decade.

“When I promised I wanted fair maps — not maps that are better for one party or another — I damn well meant it,” Evers, who drew the maps after the state’s Supreme Court ordered new ones, said in a statement.

Despite the state being a battleground in national races, Republicans, aided by heavily gerrymandered maps, have controlled both of the state’s legislative chambers since 2011. They now hold about two-thirds of the seats in both the Senate and the Assembly.

But Democrats look likely to pick up seats under the new maps, which will be used during the November election. The maps outline an almost even split between Democratic- and Republican-leaning districts: 45 are Democratic-leaning, 46 are Republican-leaning, and eight are likely to be a tossup, according to an analysis from The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Several incumbents are being drawn into each other’s districts, the Associated Press reported.

While Democrats have long sought to overturn the previous maps, their hopes were renewed when the state’s Supreme Court flipped to a 4-3 liberal majority in August after Justice Janet Protasiewicz, a liberal former Milwaukee County judge, was sworn in. Protasiewicz won the most expensive judicial election in US history in April, during which she was openly critical of the Republican-drawn maps and argued they were “rigged.”

Progressive groups filed a lawsuit challenging those maps one day after she was sworn in. In December, the court ruled 4-3 that the legislative maps favoring Republicans were unconstitutional and ordered new maps before the 2024 election. The court said that if the governor and legislature did not produce new maps, it would determine the new maps itself.

The new maps were passed in both chambers of the Wisconsin Legislature last week, largely aided by Republicans who did not want the liberal-controlled court to determine them instead. Evers in January vetoed a different set of maps favored by Republicans.

NEW YORK TIMES

West Va. bank to reschedule auction of land tied to governor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Virginia bank says it will delay plans to auction off land at West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s posh resort in an attempt to recover more than $300 million on defaulted business loans by the governor’s family.

In a filing Friday in Greenbrier County Circuit Court, Carter Bank & Trust of Martinsville, Va., said it will reschedule the March 5 auction to a later date, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

Carter Bank published a legal notice in the Gazette-Mail on Feb. 6 announcing the March 5 auction in Lewisburg involving land at the Greenbrier Sporting Club. Carter Bank has said it would “aggressively” pursue $302 million it was owed in principal debt, plus interest and fees, from companies owned by the governor’s family.

The sporting club is a private equity club and residential community that opened in 2000. Justice bought the resort out of bankruptcy in 2009. He began serving the first of his two terms as governor in 2017.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Haley sharpens message in home state as she battles Trump

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nikki Haley is using the closing days of her South Carolina Republican primary matchup with Donald Trump to hone her argument that she is the lone remaining candidate who can unite Americans, despite the former president’s electoral wins thus far and his popularity in her home state.

It’s a tall order for Haley as South Carolina prepares to vote on Saturday. Trump’s 2016 primary win helped cement his front-runner status, and he boasts support from all of the state’s top elected leaders and all but one of its congressional Republicans.

But Haley has maintained that her ability to stick it out in the race, having outlasted a dozen also-ran candidates, means that she’s in it for the long haul. Her amped-up fund-raising could keep her going despite her earlier losses to Trump.

Part of Haley’s argument is her continued showcase of her foreign policy knowhow, having served as Trump’s United Nations ambassador for two years, as more of her campaign appearances feature areas in which she says she would have acted differently than her former boss.

“I will absolutely put the hammer on our NATO countries that they do have to carry their weight, but you do that behind closed doors,” Haley said Sunday during a town hall on Fox News with John Roberts, broadcast from a venue in downtown Columbia.

It was a reference to Trump’s warning to NATO allies during a campaign rally earlier this month that he “would encourage” Russia “to do whatever the hell they want” to countries that are “delinquent” — nations that in his view are not doing their part in that alliance. NATO’s leader said Trump’s attacks on long-standing international alliances and foreign aid could undermine security and put American and European forces at risk.

Haley said Trump is “siding with a thug” in Vladimir Putin, whom she called “a dictator who killed his political opponents.”

It’s an argument she makes in a new television ad, part of a $6 million advertising flurry Haley has released in the final weeks of the campaign across her state.

ASSOCIATED PRESS