Don’t ask why Nikki Haley hasn’t dropped out. Instead, ask what does she want?

And if the polls are to be believed then on Saturday she will lose again – and this time in her home state, historically a death knell to any candidate in a presidential primary.

She hasn’t won a single contest so far. This includes not just Iowa and New Hampshire, but also Nevada, where former president Donald Trump wasn’t even on the primary ballot with her. Instead she handily to a quirky option: “none of these candidates”

Barring something unforeseen there is no way that former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley will be the 2024 Republican presidential nominee, much less be elected president later this year.

Though Haley doesn’t appear to be spinning when she vows to stay in even after that. This although Trump may be the first non-incumbent in modern history to secure a presidential nomination by winning all 50 states.

Indeed, it is plausible that Trump will have the necessary percentage of the 1,215 total delegates to be the nominee as early as March 19.

So what is Haley even doing in a race it appears she has no path of winning? The answer relies on a different question: what does Haley want?

Here are some plausible answers:

To set herself up for 2028

Until Trump came along, Republicans have had something of a tradition to give the presidential nomination to a person who has run before.

Indeed, from 1980 to 2012 the winner of five of the six contested Republican presidential primaries had previously.

If she has turned her focus to 2028 then Haley has every incentive to stay in the race as long as she has the campaign funds to keep the lights on. After all, every time the contest moves to a new state, it is a new opportunity to build an organization there that could help jumpstart the next campaign.

To serve as Trump’s vice president or high-profile cabinet position

It’s logical enough to wonder if she is just hoping to increase her power by sticking around and forcing Trump to name her as his running mate. Picking someone who ran in the presidential primary to be the vice presidential nominee and unite the party has been the answer many times.

But it doesn’t seem likely this time. Given how upset Trump says he still is at former vice president Mike Pence, it’s pretty clear that Trump will likely want someone 100 percent subservient to him. Trump likely feels the same way about his cabinet. That likely leaves Haley, who recently hasn’t shied away from criticizing the former president on policy and personal terms, off the list permanently.

For what it’s worth, Haley also ruled out being Trump’s running mate as recently as last week.

“I don’t want anything. I don’t want vice president. I don’t want anything,” Haley said Wednesday on NBC’s The Today Show. “I am running because, yes, while I thought he was the right president at the right time then, I do not think he’s the right president at the right time now.”

Then again that statement could easily change if Trump offered her something.

Become the de facto leader of the Reagan wing of the Republican primary

Right now, the Republican Party is the party of Trump. But despite his dominance, there is still a vocal wing of the party who still believe in a GOP that abides by Ronald Reagan’s principles of a social conservatism, fiscal conservatism, and a strong, interventionist foreign policy.

Prior to this primary there wasn’t really a strong leader of this Reagan wing other than maybe Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, or former vice president Mike Pence, or even Senator Mitt Romney, none of whom were on their way up in politics.

But Haley could be that leader and she, at 52, could be that faction’s new standard bearer.

She doesn’t know what she wants

No one should rule out the idea that she doesn’t have a plan at all. She is currently running for president. She has enough money to continue to run for president – though in a scaled-down way. People are still showing up for her rallies. Reporters still cover what she says. She is still getting to do national media interviews daily, something that would immediately go away if she stopped running.

And, this 2024 election is set up to be unpredictable. So maybe Haley and her team are just taking it day by day and seeing what happens.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.