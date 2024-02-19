Pain of child sex abuse victims knows no limits

But for decades Kriesberg harbored a secret — a secret, as it turned out, shared by several dozen now grown men who as boys were carefully groomed and then victimized by Conrad Mainwaring, a former Olympian and longtime track coach. Now 72, Mainwaring was sentenced to 11 years in prison for molesting nine of those boys at Camp Greylock in the Berkshires during the ’70s.

It’s not the sort of thing Joe Kriesberg, president and CEO of MassInc and a longtime fixture in Boston’s civic community, usually posts on social media. In fact, it’s a rare departure from the photos with the state’s congressional delegation or reports about upcoming conferences that populate his feed on X.

“[Forty-three] years after he sexually abused me in Syracuse, NY, my coach and mentor pled guilty yesterday to sexually abusing 9 boys in the late 1970s at Camp Greylock, where he worked before showing up in my high school guidance counselor’s office in 1980.”

“There is an irony in the fact that Conrad could be convicted of a crime in Massachusetts, but not sued civilly in Massachusetts, while it’s the opposite in New York,” Kriesberg told the Globe editorial board. “One of the few tools we have to make institutions accountable is the ability to take them into court” and make them pay for their inability or unwillingness to catch a predator when they had the chance.

And so eliminating the statute of limitations on civil child sexual abuse cases in Massachusetts has become among Kriesberg’s causes — this one all too close to home.

Kriesberg was 17 and a senior at Nottingham High School and Mainwaring a 28-year-old graduate student at nearby Syracuse University, studying counseling and guidance in 1980 and interning at the high school. Mainwaring had already competed in the 1976 Olympics in track, representing his native Antigua and Barbuda, and became both de facto coach and counselor to a number of high school and college students in the area.

He has been accused of sexually abusing at least 14 students in the Syracuse area in the 1980s. A number of those victims, including Kriesberg, are suing Syracuse University for failing to “properly vet, screen, research or take any appropriate actions to ensure that Mainwaring was qualified to work with minors in the capacity for which he was hired.” The suit also charges the university gave Mainwaring “full, unfettered, and unsupervised access to Syracuse facilities throughout the campus to meet with underage male high school students as well as young male college students.”

It would take nearly a decade for Kriesberg to realize Mainwaring’s behavior constituted sexual abuse, and “it never occurred to me that he did this to a lot of people,” he said, including two of his best friends, and that 40 years later “it was still going on.”

It took a 2019 expose by ESPN to put all of the pieces together. The dominos had started to fall, beginning with a 2016 investigation at the University of California, Los Angeles, where at the time he had access to the school’s training facilities.

But, yes, it took 40 years and dozens of now known victims to catch up with one predator.

“The Pittsfield case was horrific,” Kriesberg said. “And had he been caught at Camp Greylock, he would never have been able to move on to Syracuse.”

The only reason the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office was able to bring Mainwaring to justice is because the criminal statute of limitations had “tolled” — basically froze in place — when Mainwaring left the state in the late 1970s.

Not so, however, with Massachusetts’ current civil statute of limitations. Under that law, victims can file suit within 35 years of the alleged abuse (with the clock not starting until a minor child reaches age 18). A number of the Camp Greylock victims are, however, suing under New York’s law, which is, at least for a time, more generous, because the camp’s parent company is located and registered in New York.

That’s small comfort for the next victims of some as-yet-unknown sexual predator.

“Do people need more than 35 years to decide to sue? The answer is yes,” Kriesberg said. “It’s such an arbitrary time limit.”

Bills filed by state Senator Joan Lovely and state Representative John Lawn to eliminate that arbitrary limit were given a new lease on life by the Judiciary Committee last week, which extended the time for the committee to act on the bills until April 30.

What lawmakers should remember in the days ahead is that there is no statute of limitation on the pain that the victims of child sexual abuse suffer.

“I can’t help but think about what my life would have been like had I never had met him,” John Shapiro told the court via video at Mainwaring’s sentencing. “It’s impossible to describe the pain and suffering that Mr. Mainwaring has caused to me and thousands of others. It is not an exaggeration when I say that he has ruined lives. Many lives.”

And as long as there is no statute of limitations on that kind of pain, there should be no arbitrary limit in this state on the ability of victims to seek compensation from those institutions — whether a camp, a university, or the church — that for too many years looked the other way and did nothing to protect children from abuse.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us @GlobeOpinion.