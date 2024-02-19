Housing stop: And it’s back to the zoning board in Milton

Re “After bitter fight on housing, Milton voters say no to plan” (Page A1, Feb. 15): I don’t live in Milton or have a position on the zoning issue there, but I have not seen any reporting suggesting that the Milton residents who filed a petition to challenge the new zoning failed to follow the legal rules for doing so. Nor have I seen any argument that last week’s referendum on the town’s zoning plan was prohibited by law. So, does an exercise of democracy in its purest form, with an open campaign and voting process, make the town of Milton or the residents who voted no essentially enemies of the state?

Moreover, is it ever appropriate in a democracy that prizes freedom of thought and expression for the state to intervene in a local campaign by threatening residents with a cutoff of funds or legal action if they don’t vote as the state dictates? If there are issues of state law involved, that is something for the courts to sort out after hearing from all sides.

Bill Hahn

Stoughton





Milton’s ‘no’ voters will be on the wrong side of history

Residents in Milton will ultimately find themselves on the wrong side of history.

Imagine if the people of New Amsterdam (later, New York) had blocked the way to development north of Wall Street or to buildings taller than two stories.

Massachusetts can no longer afford the Miltons of the world because the arrow of time moves forward, not backward.

Robert Littlefield

Provincetown





Homeownership should not grant exclusionary privileges

The right to own property does not assume the right to forbid other people from owning property — even if it is in your neighborhood. Private ownership should not grant exclusionary privileges.

Instead of making life hard for others, be an example to your family and your community. Read the play “A Raisin in the Sun.” Be more open-minded about supporting the American dream of homeownership for all.

Dorothy Shubow Nelson

Cambridge





Reclassify Milton under the state law. The Mattapan trolley is not rapid transit.

The best interests of Milton and the state are not well served when a community is unfairly targeted to zone for more than its fair share of multifamily housing. Milton’s dubious “rapid transit” classification per the MBTA Communities Act has a problematic basis: the Mattapan trolley. The trolley is not comparable to operationally superior rapid transit that provides significantly enhanced infrastructure, high-capacity service, and direct transport downtown.

With its limited carrying capacity and passenger counts, the single-vessel trolley serves much like a bus, running about 2.5 miles between Mattapan Square and Ashmont and no farther. Dorchester’s Ashmont Station is the terminus of this so-called rapid transit, and it provides passengers with significantly increased capacity and direct transport downtown. Plans to convert the trolley to rapid transit were abandoned decades ago. The two lines are distinctly dissimilar. Clearly Milton shouldn’t be classified as rapid transit.

The state should reconsider Milton’s classification now so that the town can move forward with a fair and equitable plan to zone for transit-oriented development.

Mark T. Christo

Milton





More widespread telecommuting could be a key answer to state’s housing challenges

One of the concerns cited by Milton residents in voting down multifamily zoning was commuter traffic. One good solution is remote work.

Many of us are in the “sandwich generation.” Almost one-quarter of today’s workforce is caring for both children and parents, and more than half of these caregivers are in their 40s.

When I was faced with this, I switched to remote work. Not having to commute decreased my costs and stress, freed up time, erased after-school worries, and allowed me to eventually move closer to my parents. I was able to buy a larger home on a larger lot for 40 percent less than what my Boston-area home sold for.

Telecommuting has been proved to work, it reduces pollution, and we need to press for more access to it. It could have a positive impact on the state’s housing challenges. There are plenty of places to live in Massachusetts with lower housing costs and room for development — places that may welcome the economic boost.

Lisa MacLean

Norton