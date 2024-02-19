Banned from postseason play by MIAA, the defiant Bishop Fenwick girls’ basketball team wins Comcast Classic title in its season finale

Kay displayed a wide range of emotions as she exited a high school court for the final time — jubilation, bliss, pride, frustration, and disappointment among them.

That feeling may never go away, but Kay and her classmates can say they went out as champions. The Crusaders — banned from the postseason in all sports this year — outlasted Medfield, 49-45, in the IAABO Board 27 Comcast Classic tournament at Woburn High on Monday to punctuate a season unlike any other.

WOBURN — Decades from now, as she reflects on her senior season, Cecilia Kay will always wonder what would have happened if Bishop Fenwick had played in the MIAA Division 2 tournament.

“I think we proved we’re the best team in Division 2,” Kay said. “That’s what our goal was. [The MIAA] screwed us over. They screwed our whole school over for something we had nothing to do with.”

The American University-bound standout paced the Crusaders (16-3) with 26 points and 16 rebounds. Celia Neilson chipped in 11, plus a stream of winning plays late. Bishop Fenwick trailed, 36-35, through three, then used a 10-3 flurry to snatch momentum.

Medfield sophomore Tess Baacke (19 points) hit back-to-back 3-pointers to slice the deficit to 46-45, but Caitlin Boyle scored inside and Isabella Lopez-Marin registered a huge steal and buried a free throw to seal it. The Crusaders embraced one another near midcourt, then celebrated with the hardware they’ve coveted for months.

“This was our state championship,” Neilson said.

The sharpshooting Warriors (18-2) built a 15-11 edge through one quarter, highlighted by 3-pointers from Baacke, Sadie Cumming, and Jailen Annigeri. Kay established a rhythm early, consistently carving out space in the paint to create optimal angles.

Kay buried a corner 3 to give Fenwick its first lead, 18-17, with 5:21 left in the second quarter. She finished the half with 17 points and 12 rebounds, torching Medfield from both inside and out. Baacke paced the Warriors with 10 in the half, but Bishop Fenwick took a 24-22 advantage into the break.

Mary Palladino (11 points) caught fire for Medfield in the third, and Naya Annigeri added a timely bucket late in the quarter, yet Fenwick didn’t let the damage escalate. Kay scored on a step-through, Neilson added a steal, and Lopez-Marin provided the finishing touches as Kay screamed “Let’s go!”

“She’s an incredible person to know,” Fenwick coach Adam DeBaggis said of Kay. “I have a 2-year-old daughter. If she’s ever anything like that, I’ll be very, very happy.”

Medfield coach Mark Nickerson knew they would get the Crusaders’ best, particularly given the circumstances. He said that while it wasn’t necessarily the Warriors’ best game, it might have been their best effort.

“My message to our team was that they should get our best, too,” Nickerson said. “This is important for us. This is why we’re here, to compete against the best teams in the state.”

Medfield will have a chance at glory, but destiny was on Fenwick’s side Monday.

“I’ve really got to give it to these girls,” DeBaggis said. “Teen-age girls dealt with this situation better than any adult did.”

Wachusett 62, Foxborough 54 — In the other championship game, Navy-bound senior Mary Gibbons (30 points) fueled the surging Mountaineers (19-0) to a signature win over the defending state champion Warriors.

Sophomore Jaelynn Scott added 17 for Wachusett, which stakes its claim as the best team in the state at the moment after knocking off Bishop Feehan and Foxborough.

Kailey Sullivan paced the Warriors (19-2) with 20, Camryn Collins added 18, and Addie Ruter scored 10. Foxborough led, 31-29, at halftime, but Wachusett took a 44-41 edge through three and never relented.

“Once they sense that they’re going to win it, they’re pretty resolute,” Wachusett coach Jim Oxford said. “They’re really determined, and it’s hard to slow them down.”

Gibbons set the tone early, draining 3s when she had a sliver of space and hitting floaters when defenders closed out. She hit a deep 3 to give Wachusett a 21-20 edge, a layup late in the half for the lead, and another 3 early in the third.

In the fourth quarter, with even more attention on her, she let Scott take over to help seal the win. Elizabeth Cain, Rileigh Leary, and Hannah Best also contributed, but Gibbons left her imprint all night.

“She’s always been a great shooter, but now she’s getting herself to the rim more, crossing over, getting to the basket,” Oxford said of Gibbons. “She’s very determined as a player to succeed and not lose. She’s stubborn and leads by example.”

Oxford senses that his team is hungry for the “pot of gold” after two straight trips to the Division 1 semifinals.

For Foxborough, this was a worthwhile endeavor prior to the Division 3 tournament.

“It was a learning experience for them,” said Foxborough coach Lisa Downs. “They’ll remember this feeling of leaving a court, having left it all on the court, but knowing maybe they could have given a little bit more and things could have been a little bit different.”

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.