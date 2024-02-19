Bruins add imposing forward Justin Brazeau to their lineup

They signed Justin Brazeau, a 6-foot-5-inch, 245-pound winger/banger who was enjoying a solid season in Providence with 18 goals and 37 points in 49 games.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the AHL’s Toronto Marlies in 2019, Brazeau has been on the upswing the last two seasons with the Baby B’s. He had 15 goals and 31 points in 51 games in 2021-22 and last season had 16 goals and 45 points in 67 games.

Brazeau comes with a reputation as a physical player who can dish big hits but is also able to absorb punishment at the net front and still make plays.

“Someone who all year has made his linemates better,” said Bruins coach Jim Motgomery. “Doesn’t matter who they’ve played him with, he’s been able to make them better.

“He’s a puck-possession guy. He’s heavy down low, so he fits what we’re kind of looking for to add to the bottom six, so it’s an opportunity for him. He’s been a great player down in the American League and we want to see if that’s going to translate to the NHL.”

In addition to AHL stops in Toronto and Providence, Brazeau, a native of New Liskeard, Ontario, has made East Coast Hockey League pit stops in Newfoundland and Maine.

“What a great story,” said Montgomery. “Someone who I think started out on an East Coast two-way American League deal and fought his way to earn an American League deal and now he’s earned all his way up. It is a great story.”

Montgomery played in the NHL and AHL, but also professionally in Germany and Russia, so he appreciates the perseverance.

“It’s the best thing you appreciate about anyone in life,” said the coach. “No one starts as a CEO, right? You hope to end up being a CEO. Here he is, his dream was to play in the NHL, and he’s worked his way up to earn this opportunity. It’s a great story and I’m grateful to be a part of it, to be honest.”

