Bruins end homestand with a win over Stars after a nine-round shootout

Charlie McAvoy scored in the ninth round of the shootout to lift the Bruins to a 4-3 win over the Dallas Stars Monday afternoon at TD Garden.

The Bruins (33-12-11) were outplayed for most of the matinee and were outshot, 46-28, forcing Jeremy Swayman to make 43 saves. He made eight more in the shootout, including the clincher on former Bruin Craig Smith.