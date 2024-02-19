Bruins end homestand with a win over Stars after a nine-round shootout

Well, that will make the flight to Edmonton fly by.
Charlie McAvoy scored in the ninth round of the shootout to lift the Bruins to a 4-3 win over the Dallas Stars Monday afternoon at TD Garden.
The Bruins (33-12-11) were outplayed for most of the matinee and were outshot, 46-28, forcing Jeremy Swayman to make 43 saves. He made eight more in the shootout, including the clincher on former Bruin Craig Smith.
David Pastrnak tied the game, 3-3, at 18:15 of the third period to force overtime.
The Bruins finished their 2-3-2 seven-game homestand on a high note.
Things won’t get any easier for the Bruins, who now hit the road for a four-games-in- six-days trip out West that begins Wednesday night in Edmonton.
