Charlestown’s Jaylen Hunter-Coleman, other floor leaders taking point on team success

His father, Hugh (’97), is the head coach at Charlestown and played point under legendary coach Jack O’Brien before serving as an assistant during Charlestown’s dynastic run in the early 2000s. His uncle, Derek (’03), was the driving force at point guard for several of those state championships and current assistant coach Paul Becklens (’06) ran point as a sophomore on the last of O’Brien’s five state title teams. Plus his uncle, Bernard , was on the 2005 title team as a small forward, and has served as an honorary assistant coach for Charlestown in recent seasons.

But if the Charlestown sophomore needs a second opinion, he can consult several star point guards with championship experience.

Jaylen Hunter-Coleman knows first-hand what it takes to succeed in the MIAA tournament.

“I draw from all of them,” said Hunter-Coleman, who is currently averaging 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 8 assists per game.

“They all bring different elements to the table, and I try to put those elements into my game when I work out. We’re not taking anything for granted this year. We’re playing every game like it’s a championship game.”

As one of the top-ranked teams in Division 3, Charlestown (15-2) has a prime opportunity to improve on last year’s trip to the D2 state semifinals. Like many contenders across the state, they will lean on their floor general to navigate tight games in the statewide tournament.

Wareham (16-3) is primed to repeat as Division 4 state champion with point guard Ajay Lopes leading a group of talented returners.

Bedford (15-3) is a rising contender in the D2 bracket with senior captain Justice Buchannan running the offense, and Natick (15-5) is among the dozens of D1 teams in contention, with two-year captain Sean Fleming personifying the program’s hard-nosed identity.

“We value the point guard position and we put a lot on those guys,” said Bedford coach Anthony Halls. “I blame them for everything. If a kid doesn’t have his shoe tied, it’s on the point guard. It’s a different position to play, but over the years, guys understand what’s expected from them.”

The reigning Dual County League MVP, Buchannan is averaging 17 points per game and has a chance to reach 1,000 career points in the state tournament. Bedford is ranked in the top 10 in the division, with official seedings to be announced Saturday.

Fleming is averaging 8 points while leading the Redhawks in rebounds (5.5) and assists (5) per game. The 5-foot-8 senior is committed to Boston College as a middle distance track athlete, which helps him play all 32 minutes and lead Natick’s ferocious defense.

“[Fleming is] definitely our floor general,” said Natick coach Mike Masto. “He does everything at the point guard position right now. He has great vision, and leadership. He doesn’t really look for his own shot unless he needs too, but he can hold his own with scoring.”

Wareham senior Ajay Lopes (4) is the reigning South Coast MVP for the defending Division 4 champions. Nathan Klima For The Boston Globe

For Wareham, Lopes is one of nine seniors looking to repeat as state champions. The reigning South Coast Conference MVP, a Globe All-Scholastic, and 1,000-point scorer, the Vikings 6-foot point guard is the engine of a powerhouse class that head coach Stephen Faniel (’00) identified early.

“From an early age, I knew [Lopes] was going to be special, but just because you’re special at a young age, the work ethic has to match it,” said Faniel, a former three-sport athlete at Wareham.

“He made an imprint on the court early. Now as he’s got his fingerprints all over the team, whether it’s in the classroom, or being vocal in huddles, his leadership has come a long way. As a coach that’s all you can ask for — your best player to do the right things and hold the team accountable.”

Ahead of Charlestown’s thrilling 63-60 win over Needham to open the Comcast Classic at Woburn, Hunter-Coleman was presented by IAABO Board 27 with the Jason Murray Character Award, recognizing his leadership and dedication to his craft.

The Dorchester resident will often wake up before 5 a.m. to get to Charlestown for workouts before school, is often the last player at practice in the afternoons, and is still a standout student.

After cutting his teeth in the Boston City League tournament and the state tournament as a freshman, Hunter-Coleman can hope to take the next step and earn some hardware in both brackets.

“He’s been phenomenal,” Coleman said of his son. “He does everything for us at the point. He gets us into our offense, gets shooters to their spots, he loves to move the ball, and he’s a great rebounder at his size. We’ve made a big deal about him leading by example this year, and he’s been great for us.”

Courtside chatter

▪ During the final full week of the regular season, at least seven players recorded their 1,000th career point: Sean O’Leary (Franklin), Troy Santos (Taunton), Tristan Rodriguez(Archbishop Williams), Alejandro Delgado (Haverhill), Jackson O’Brien(Hudson), Nate Holmes (Falmouth Academy), and Charlie Lynch (Pingree) . . . Worcester North, Monument Mountain, and Maimonides are the final three undefeated teams left in the state . . . Marshfield (10-9) qualified for the state tournament for the 43rd consecutive year under coach Bob Fisher with Sunday’s 60-54 win over Newton South . . . Needham won the Bay State Herget for the seventh straight year . . . Mansfield captured the Hockomock Davenport with Monday’s win over Stoughton . . . Hopkinton clinched the Tri-Valley League Large crown following Wednedsay’s 67-59 overtime win over Westwood.

▪ Malden Catholic’s resume is a fascinating study of the current statewide tournament format. Despite an 8-9 record, the Lancers were ranked No. 1 in Friday’s updated Division 2 power rankings. Under the old tournament format, teams needed at least a .500 record to qualify. However, MC has been near the top of the D2 rankings all season because it owns the state’s highest opponent rating (12.76). The two-time reigning state champions have played eight games against teams ranked inside the top 10 of D1, including matchups with No. 1 Worcester North and two against No. 2 Catholic Memorial. It’s fair to wonder if teams will copy MC in the future by playing rigorous schedules since it pays off regardless of record. The Lancers are turning a corner after defeating CM on Feb. 9 and Lynn English by 31 points Saturday to advance to Monday’s Spartan Classic Championship against Dartmouth. Under coach John Walsh, a five-time state champion, MC is still a favorite in D2.

Games to watch

Tuesday, Nick Gasper Invitational at Franklin High, 3 p.m. — The top-ranked Panthers look to cap an undefeated regular season against in-state competition with a potential clash against No. 11 Xaverian or No. 18 Natick in the championship game of the inaugural tournament.

Wednesday, Needham at BC High, 12 p.m. — Both Division 1 contenders seek a signature win to close the regular season after the Rockets lost to Charlestown at the buzzer Sunday and the Eagles dropped an overtime affair at Newton North Friday.

Wednesday, Warrior Classic at Andover High, 6 p.m. — The winners of Monday’s semifinals between St. John’s Prep/Cambridge and Wachusett/Andover square off in the championship game at Dunn Gymnasium with Division 1 seeding at stake.

Thursday, City League Championship, 2 p.m. — It feels like Burke and Charlestown, who split two matchups during the regular season, are on a collision course to meet in the final at Madison Park. The Bulldogs are the two-time defending champions.

Correspondent Matt Doherty contributed to this story.