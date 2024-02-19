Westborough’s Kaz Grala knocked out of Daytona 500 in Lap 6 crash

“Pretty disappointed to end our day that early,” Grala said to assembled media from the garage area. “Felt like we didn’t get the chance to race at all today.”

Boston-area sports fans had a NASCAR driver to root for in Monday’s delayed running of the Daytona 500, but Kaz Grala’s day ended early when his No. 36 Toyota was taken out just five laps into the Great American Race.

Grala, the 25-year-old who was born in Boston and raised in Westborough, got caught up in the tail end of a crash that took place well in front of him. John Hunter Nemechek in his No. 42 Toyota got loose when Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford tapped his bumper. Nemechek came off the wall and smacked the side of Harrison Burton’s No. 21 Ford.

Burton struck the No. 77 Ford of Carson Hocevar, and then went into the grass as the field sped toward the start/finish line. Burton and Hocevar both spun back up the track separately, colliding with a couple more vehicles.

Burton smacked right into the side of Grala, taking him out along with Austin Dillon’s No. 3 Chevy. Dillon was able to get his car fixed up enough to return to racing, but Grala, Burton, and Hocevar had too much damage to continue.

“Disappointed we’re going to have to wait another year to go in the Daytona 500,” Grala said, “and that’s hoping I get the opportunity.”

Grala was making his third appearance after winning a last-lap battle for a spot in the field in the Duels at Daytona on Thursday.

He will run 25 more races in the No. 15 with Rick Ware Racing, launching his first near-full-time contract at the sport’s highest level. He made just seven starts in the top circuit from 2020-22.