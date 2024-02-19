EMass boys’ basketball: In a frantic final week, Franklin clings to No. 1 spot in Globe Top 20

A wild finish to the regular season continues to shake up the Globe’s Top 20 boys’ basketball poll, with the top teams in the Merrimack Valley Conference trading blows in head-to-head matchups.

Franklin is clinging to the top spot and North Andover surges to the second spot after registering its third win of the season over Lawrence (Comcast Classic).

Defending D2 champion Malden Catholic returns to the poll after a series of impressive wins. Bourne and Manchester Essex are teams to watch in D4, with Wareham looking like the favorite to repeat in that division. Hopkinton debuts after taking down Westwood to win the Tri-Valley League.