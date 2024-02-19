fb-pixelEMass boys’ basketball: In a frantic final week, Franklin clings to No. 1 spot in Globe Top 20 - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
BOYS' BASKETBALL: TOP 20

EMass boys’ basketball: In a frantic final week, Franklin clings to No. 1 spot in Globe Top 20

By Matt Doherty Globe Correspondent,Updated February 19, 2024, 15 minutes ago
MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

A wild finish to the regular season continues to shake up the Globe’s Top 20 boys’ basketball poll, with the top teams in the Merrimack Valley Conference trading blows in head-to-head matchups.

Franklin is clinging to the top spot and North Andover surges to the second spot after registering its third win of the season over Lawrence (Comcast Classic).

Defending D2 champion Malden Catholic returns to the poll after a series of impressive wins. Bourne and Manchester Essex are teams to watch in D4, with Wareham looking like the favorite to repeat in that division. Hopkinton debuts after taking down Westwood to win the Tri-Valley League.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 boys’ basketball poll

The Globe poll as of Feb. 20, 2024. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.Franklin20-1-01
2.North Andover16-4-04
3.Andover13-4-02
4.Burke15-3-06
5.Charlestown16-2-08
6.Catholic Memorial16-4-03
7.Wareham17-3-07
8.Lawrence15-7-013
9.Central Catholic13-6-09
10.Lowell13-6-05
11.Mansfield16-4-014
12.Natick16-5-011
13.Cambridge16-3-010
14.Xaverian13-6-018
15.Malden Catholic10-9-0
16.Bourne18-1-017
17.Manchester Essex18-1-016
18.Needham13-6-012
19.Newton North14-6-019
20.Hopkinton16-3-0
