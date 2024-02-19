EMass boys’ basketball: Scoring at a scorching rate for Newton North, Teagan Swint headlines Players of the Week

Christian Dalton, New Heights Charter — The sophomore guard averaged 21.3 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.6 steals, helping the Phoenix capture the Massachusetts Charter School Athletic Organization Championship with wins over Excel Academy, Collegiate Charter, and Roxbury Prep.

Krem Amparo, Latin Academy — Two games, two more double-doubles for the freshman center, who compiled 28 points and 22 rebounds in a victory over Madison Park and 22 points and 16 rebounds in Thursday’s City League quarterfinal win over Fenway.

Newton North junior forward Teagan Swint punctuated a tremendous week with a career-high 45 points in the Comcast Classic on Sunday.

LaDainian Rodrigues, Attleboro — After logging 29 points and 13 rebounds in Wednesday’s near upset of top-ranked Franklin, the sophomore forward was pivotal in Friday’s marquee victory over third-ranked Catholic Memorial, recording 17 points and 9 rebounds while playing exceptional defense.

Tristan Rodriguez, Archbishop Williams — A 40-point performance from the senior guard in Wednesday’s win over Bishop Feehan clinched a postseason berth for the defending Division 3 champion.

Teagan Swint, Newton North — The junior forward exploded for a career-high 45 points on seven 3-pointers in Sunday’s 77-74 loss to Lawrence in the Comcast Classic semifinals. Swint also scored 35 points in Wednesday’s win over Weymouth and netted 13 of his game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter and overtime in Friday’s 48-47 victory over BC High. Then he drained 35 points Monday in a 71-49 Comcast consolation win over Brockton.

Zach Wolinski, North Andover — A consistent week saw the All-Scholastic guard net 31 points in Thursday’s 53-49 nonleague win over Natick and 26 points in Sunday’s win over Brockton at the Comcast Classic.



