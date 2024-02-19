Five observations from the Comcast Classic boys’ basketball tournament

Held at Woburn High on Feb 18-19 this year, the tournament provided plenty of close contests and tremendous individual performances to cap the regular season for several contenders.

WOBURN — For over 30 years, the Comcast/IAABO Board 27 Classic has featured some of the top teams in the state in a competitive exhibition that can serve as a preview for the MIAA tournament.

▪ Charlestown can compete in any division: As a Division 3 contender, Charlestown impressed in a field of D1 powers. Sophomore Jaylen Hunter-Coleman and junior Jaylin Williams-Crawford led the Townies on both sides of the ball with sharpshooters Jordany Mak and Damante Vanheyningen hitting key shots.

It was Vanheyningen who beat the buzzer with a 35-footer to top Needham, 63-60, in the semifinals, and Mak hit five 3-pointers in the game. Charlestown took down Catholic Memorial, 69-57, in the championship thanks to huge efforts from Williams-Crawford (26 points, 15 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 blocks) and Hunter-Coleman (19 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists), with Vanheyningen (14 points) draining three more clutch 3-pointers in the second half. “Jaylen and Jaylin have put a lot of time in,” said Charlestown coach Hugh Coleman.

“Those guys work hard. They’re working behind the scenes and when we needed them to turn it on, they gave us all they got and they’re able to perform under pressure because they truly have dedicated themselves, on and off the court.”

▪ North Andover is in tournament form: The Scarlet Knights handled business Sunday against Brockton, then dispatched Merrimack Valley Conference rival Lawrence, 66-48, in the first of two championship games Monday to earn their third win over the Lancers this season. Zach Wolinski carried the Knights to the D1 state semifinals last season and was poised throughout the Comcast Classic, tallying 48 points with 10 3-pointers over two games.

“[Wolinski] makes my life easier,” said North Andover coach Paul Tanglis. “He makes me look better than I am. To have a kid who can control so many things on the court and it gets lost how good he is defensively. The way he controls the game with his defensive intensity, and he never gets rattled, I can’t teach that kind of stuff.”

▪ Teagan Swint has arrived: Newton North’s junior captain was on fire Sunday, draining seven 3-pointers en route to a career-high 45-point performance that kept the Tigers close in a 77-74 loss to Lawrence, breaking Tommy Mobley’s program record of 42 points.

Last Friday, Swint dropped 35 points to lead North past BC High in overtime, and he scored another 35 points in Monday’s consolation matchup against Brockton.

“Teagan started as a sophomore on a team with 10 seniors, then he missed 18 games with injury,” said Newton coach Paul Connolly. “This year he’s stepped up and shown he’s not only one of the best players in the Bay State Conference, but in all of the MIAA. There’s a bright future ahead for Teagan if he keeps taking to coaching.”

▪ Lawrence is lurking: With head coach Jesus Moore out sick, Lawrence ended Andover’s undefeated run in the MVC, then took down Newton North in the semifinals of the Comcast Classic. Seniors Obbie Luciano (32 points) and Joendy Rosario (27 points) carried the load in the semifinals with 6-foot-9 senior Igor Gonzalez out indefinitely due to an ankle injury, and 6-foot-5 junior Courage Agbekpornu out with a concussion. If they can get healthy in time for the tournament, the Lancers will be a dangerous draw for any team in Division 1.

▪ The future is bright for Catholic Memorial and Central Catholic: On Sunday, CM took down Central Catholic behind 32 combined points from freshman Josiah Adamson and Aiden Pires. Sophomore Javi Lopez (15 points) continued to shine for Central, with freshmen Drew O’Keefe and Jordan Marion logging valuable minutes along with sophomore Jeremiah Almanzar. Adamson, a 6-foot-3 wing from Dorchester, starred in Monday’s championship, rocking a packed house with a breakaway dunk in the first quarter and finished with a team-high 17 points in the loss to Charlestown.