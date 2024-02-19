Gabbie Hughes scores twice to help Ottawa send PWHL Boston to its fourth loss in a row

Gabbie Hughes’s second goal of the game, a shorthanded strike with 11.5 seconds remaining in the second period, held up as the game-winner as Ottawa beat Boston, 4-2, in a PWHL game at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.
Ottawa (3-0-4-3) won its first game since Jan. 23, snapping a string of five one-goal losses. Boston (2-2-2-4) dropped into last place, 1 point behind Ottawa and New York, after its fourth straight loss.
Daryl Watts, who played two seasons at Boston College, opened the scoring for Ottawa in the first period on a give-and-go with Brianne Jenner. Jenner capped the scoring with an empty-net goal with 43.4 seconds left in the third.
Boston tied it after a lengthy review. Loren Gabel appeared to get tripped into the goal on a partial breakaway, colliding with goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer (32 saves), and Taylor Girard shot it into an empty net as it flew off the pegs for her fourth of the season at the 2:08.
Hughes scored on a power play at 15:02 to make it 2-1.
Abby Cook, acquired in a trade with Minnesota on Feb. 11, ripped a shot through traffic to record her first goal for Boston, tying it at 2 with 3:55 left in the second.
Aerin Frankel stopped 29 shots for Boston.
The game was a rescheduled matchup following a Jan. 8 postponement due to inclement weather. The clubs meet again Wednesday at 7 p.m. when Boston wraps up a six-game homestand.