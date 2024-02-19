Gabbie Hughes scores twice to help Ottawa send PWHL Boston to its fourth loss in a row

Gabbie Hughes’s second goal of the game, a shorthanded strike with 11.5 seconds remaining in the second period, held up as the game-winner as Ottawa beat Boston, 4-2, in a PWHL game at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.

Ottawa (3-0-4-3) won its first game since Jan. 23, snapping a string of five one-goal losses. Boston (2-2-2-4) dropped into last place, 1 point behind Ottawa and New York, after its fourth straight loss.

Daryl Watts, who played two seasons at Boston College, opened the scoring for Ottawa in the first period on a give-and-go with Brianne Jenner. Jenner capped the scoring with an empty-net goal with 43.4 seconds left in the third.