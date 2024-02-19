Hockey East is coming down to BC and BU, and other takeaways from the weekend in men’s college hockey

BC (23-5-1, 15-3-1 in Hockey East) moved 1 point ahead of BU for first place and is No. 1 in the PairWise, the system used by the NCAA to determine the tournament field. BU (20-8-2, 14-4-2) moved up to second in the PairWise after North Dakota was swept by Colorado College.

Boston College swept UMass, and Boston University took 4 of 6 points against Providence to essentially narrow the field for the Hockey East regular-season title to a two-team race.

The battle for the No. 1 seed, as well as some officiating talk, is where the men’s college hockey weekend in review begins.

Advertisement

▪ It was quite a weekend for BC freshman Ryan Leonard, who posted five goals in two games, including a hat trick in Sunday’s 6-4 win at Conte Forum. It only added to what was already a special series for Leonard, an Amherst native whose older brother John played for the Minutemen from 2017-20.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Gabe Perreault set up Leonard’s first goal, while Lexington native Will Smith assisted on his final two tallies as BC rallied for the 6-4 win. Perreault (14-34—48) and Smith (16-29—45) are first and second in points in the nation.

“Just going home Friday, being in the hometown and playing for the first time in a while, meant a lot just to have a lot of people there supporting me,” said Leonard, who now has 21 goals. “But all weekend and all year I can’t really score those goals without my two linemates, so credit goes to them.”

▪ UMass coach Greg Carvel was understandably upset after the loss. His squad had rallied from a 2-0 hole to lead, 3-2, and had a 4-3 advantage in the third when the Minutemen were whistled for penalties 25 seconds apart. The Eagles took advantage with Leonard’s two goals, before Cutter Gauthier added an empty-netter to put him at 26, tops in the country. Aydar Suniev had a pair of goals in the loss, while Michael Hrabal recoded 40 saves.

Advertisement

A win would have had UMass (16-9-3) hovering around 10th in the PairWise. But the loss sent the Minutemen down to 15th, with some work to do if they hope to reach the tournament as an at-large team.

Carvel was clearly unhappy with the two penalties and delayed his postgame media session, which typically begins with an opening statement from the coach before he takes questions. After about 15 minutes, Carvel arrived.

“Tough way to lose a game,” Carvel said, before standing up and asking “We good?” and exiting the room.

UMass later released a statement from Carvel.

“I’m very proud of our effort tonight. Our guys played extremely hard. Michael Hrabal was outstanding. We overcame some adversity early in the game and then faced some adversity late in the game that was out of our control and decided the game.”

▪ After Friday’s 2-2 stalemate at Schneider Arena (Providence earned the extra point by winning the shootout), BU coach Jay Pandolfo decided to reshuffle the lines for Saturday’s rematch at Agganis Arena, moving Shane Lachance up with Macklin Celebrini and Jack Harvey to give the Terriers an all-freshman first line.

Lachance responded with a pair of goals in the 5-2 win. His first tally of the night came off of a no-look pass from Celebrini, who beat a pair of defenders to the puck behind the net to prevent icing and sent it out front to a streaking Lachance, who flicked in it and immediately pointed to Celebrini.

Advertisement

“He’s obviously an unbelievable player,” Lachance said. “He can find you through any seam. I see it on the power play. Sometimes I’m not ready, and he throws one down there and it goes by me. With a player like that, you always have to be ready. You always have to have your stick down. Luckily I was ready for that one.”

Sophomore Nick Zabaneh had his second goal in as many nights, again using his speed for another breakaway goal. In Friday’s opener he used his speed to create a turnover on the penalty kill and score a shorthander.

“He can really skate, and he has elite speed,” said Pandolfo. “He’s playing with desperation. It’s great to see, and I think the guys fed off it.

“He’s been excellent for us, So I’m really happy for him. It’s nice to see him get rewarded.

▪ UNH (16-11-1, 9-8-1) kept its postseason hopes alive with an impressive sweep of Maine (18-8-2, 10-7-1). At 17, the Wildcats are on the outside looking in, while Maine dipped to seventh in the PairWise with its third loss in a row. The Black Bears still have a 2-point edge on Providence (16-10-3, 9-7-3) for third place in Hockey East.

Advertisement

▪ UMass Lowell halted Northeastern’s six-game winning streak with a 4-2 win Friday, marking the 300th win for River Hawks coach Norm Bazin.

Scout Truman had two goals and an assist in the winning effort. Northeastern bounced back to salvage a split with a 4-0 win Saturday. Freshman Cameron Whitehead stopped 42 shots to record his second shutout of the season.

▪ With a sweep of Sacred Heart, Holy Cross moved up to second place in Atlantic Hockey, 2 points behind RIT, which has a game in hand. It was the third straight sweep for the Crusaders, who have won seven in a row for the first time since the 2010-11 season and close out the regular season when they host Bentley Thursday.

Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.