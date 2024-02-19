Patriots offensive lineman James Ferentz retires at age 34

Ferentz, 34, who entered the league in 2014, was with the Texans, Broncos, and Patriots. He ended up playing eight seasons, including six with New England. He was a part of two Super Bowl teams, and played in 61 regular-season games over the course of his career.

“Thank you to Bill O’Brien, Gary Kubiak, and Bill Belichick for giving me the opportunity to play pro football when no one else would,” said Ferentz, who was an undrafted free agent. “To Dante Scarnecchia, thank you for helping me get the best from myself.”

Ferentz, the son of longtime Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, almost certainly will head into the world of coaching. Last December, several of his New England teammates said they had a good idea of what was in his future.

“Ferentz is going to be the next coach,” said Matthew Slater. “I just think the way he carries himself, the way he sees the game, the way he connects with the guys.

“His football IQ is as high as anyone I’ve been around. And I’ve been around some football savants. So I could definitely see James doing it. He’s been raised in it his entire life.”

