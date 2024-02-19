Sam Kennedy speaks to, and for, Red Sox front office on group’s visit to Fenway South

There is also the consensus view of experienced observers and casual fans that the club is headed for another visit to the AL East cellar.

If it’s not the club’s three last-place finishes in the last four seasons, it’s the relative dip in payroll for the coming season.

Little wonder, then, that on the first full-squad workout day of spring training, with top ownership milling around the back fields, Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy opted for the “less said, the better” tack when it came to saying any words that would make any fan feel any better.

“It bothers us a lot,” said Kennedy about the wins and losses forecast for 2024. “We probably should just do less talking because our frustration sometimes comes out and maybe in some less than articulate ways — and I’m talking about myself in that regard. We know where we’re picked to finish in the American League East this year and that does not sit well with us. But it is what it is and we’ve got to go out and start playing games.”

The Red Sox’ payroll currently sits, according to Spotrac, at around $158 million, which is about $11 million above the average of all teams. It is also some $50 to $130 million short of the top eight spending teams in all of baseball.

Kennedy said the door is still open for the club to make moves on the free agent market, but when the topic of spending came up, he literally waved the white flag when it came to saying the right thing.

“I do not want to talk about specifics related to payroll parameters because it does nothing to help us competitively, and look, I think the focus on spending is fair and reasonable given where we finished the last couple of years,” he said. “We understand there’s frustration. And the best way to turn that frustration around is to go out and win baseball games and have the focus be on the team and our players vs. where we’re spending.

“There’s nothing that I can say or do at this point in the offseason that’s going to make anybody feel great about what’s happened the last two years. So we’ve turned the page internally and we’re moving on to 2024.”

Before Kennedy spoke, he and principal owner John Henry (also the Globe owner), baseball officer Craig Breslow, executive vice president and chief operating officer Jonathan Gilula, and Red Sox partner and Boston Globe Media Group CEO Linda Henry chatted on a back field while the players went through running drills.

Chairman Tom Werner stood a few yards away speaking with someone else.

Red Sox owner John Henry interacted with fans at Fenway South but declined interviews with reporters to discuss his team. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

John Henry walked over to a group of nearby fans gathered behind a rope to chat and be in a couple of photographs.

Henry had already said “No” when asked if he had a few minutes to talk about the team. He has not taken questions from the media in a formal session since the club traded Mookie Betts in February 2020.

Asked how the meeting with the players and staff went before the workout, Henry said it went well. As for what was discussed, he offered, with a smile, “Netflix?”

Henry and a small group of reporters he was standing with all turned around when Kennedy, standing about 10 yards away, appeared to be taking a photo of them.

“Smile, John,” Kennedy said. “Because you’re never around!”

Later, when he walked by a reporter, Henry gestured toward a nearby camera crew and joked, “You know us, just following the cameras.”

Kennedy, Werner, the Henrys, and other top executives attended the annual meeting with the entire baseball operations department and team.

Theoretically, there is still time and money for the Red Sox to make a move, splashy or not, in the nearly moribund free agent market or via trade.

Kennedy said a preseason or in-season money spend was possible but that it would not necessarily result in the only measurement — wins — that the team and fans want.

“You can always make the case that increased spending and additions will help your chances. I’ve been here for 23 years and there’s been years where we’ve had slower offseasons when we’ve done really really well and years where we’ve had big offseasons and not finished very well,” Kennedy said.

He went on to say manager Alex Cora noted in the meeting that only the 2016 Cubs were a recent preseason champion pick that went on to win it all.

“(Cora’s) definitely got a chip on his shoulder, and I think we all do,” Kennedy said. “I think that’s a good thing.”

As far as Cora or anyone on the team using that shoulder chip to become some sort of a rallying cry — like, “Nobody believes in us,” — even Kennedy cast doubt on that prospect, one which implies the Red Sox overcoming what look like overwhelming odds.

“It was more of a message of keeping each other accountable and controlling what you can control, which is your own performance, your own work, how you show up,” Kennedy said.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.