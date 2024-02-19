MIAA boys’ basketball power rankings: Making points in the Comcast Classic

Several top teams in Division 1 in the latest MIAA power rankings are battling in the Comcast Classic this weekend.
The annual tournament, held once again at Woburn High, features No. 2 Catholic Memorial, No. 3 North Andover, No. 4 Central Catholic, and No. 8 Lawrence. Charlestown, the third-ranked team in D3, will take on Catholic Memorial Monday night, and Lawrence and North Andover will face off for the third time this season in the other tournament final.
In the Division 1 power rankings, defending state champion Worcester North still holds the top spot, and likewise for Wareham in Division 4. Another team aiming for a repeat, Malden Catholic, sits atop the Division 2 with a key game Monday against Dartmouth in the Spartan Classic.
Old Rochester, Medfield, Norwell, and Medway are right behind Charlestown in the top portion of the Division 3 rankings. New Mission has climbed to the No. 2 spot in Division 5 behind Hoosac Valley.