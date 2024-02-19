MIAA boys’ basketball power rankings: Making points in the Comcast Classic

Several top teams in Division 1 in the latest MIAA power rankings are battling in the Comcast Classic this weekend.

The annual tournament, held once again at Woburn High, features No. 2 Catholic Memorial, No. 3 North Andover, No. 4 Central Catholic, and No. 8 Lawrence. Charlestown, the third-ranked team in D3, will take on Catholic Memorial Monday night, and Lawrence and North Andover will face off for the third time this season in the other tournament final.