MIAA boys’ hockey power rankings: St. John’s Prep retains No. 1, but it’s a tight battle for key seedings in Division 1

With the final day of regular season action on Thursday and the bracket release on Saturday, the best part of the season is almost upon us.

In Division 1, St. John’s Prep retains a solid lead in the top overall spot. Behind the Eagles and Pope Francis, six teams joust within 0.2 points of each other in spots three through eight: Archbishop Williams, Arlington, Xaverian, Catholic Memorial, Reading, and Hingham.

Tewksbury and Concord-Carlisle sit atop Division 2. Woburn, Canton, and Newburyport round out the top five. On the back of five straight wins, Boston Latin holds the ninth spot.