MIAA girls’ basketball power rankings: It all comes down to final games for bubble tourney teams

Several teams’ playoff aspirations come down to the last games.

We’ve followed the top squads all winter, but the attention now turns to schools on the bubble. The top 32 teams in the power rankings for each division make the tournament, and the remaining entries include any additional team that finished its season with at least a .500 record.

Girls’ basketball teams around the state have four days left to compete for a spot in the MIAA state tournament. The MIAA released its latest power rankings update on Friday, and will do so one more time Tuesday before finalizing the seedings Friday and Saturday.

In Division 1, No. 30 King Philip (9-9) has a home-and-home series against North Quincy. The Warriors must win at least one to lock in automatically, or hope they hang onto a top-32 spot in the power rankings. No. 34 Brockton (9-9) is in a similar position with two games left against Cardinal Spellman and Dennis-Yarmouth.

No. 31 North Andover (8-11) leads the D1 teams at the mercy of the power rankings, since the Scarlet Knights cannot get to .500. No. 36 Algonquin (9-10) has to win one more game in the Westborough Invitational or be at risk of missing the cut.

Division 2 has several teams on the cusp. No. 27 Holliston (9-11), No. 29 Archbishop Williams (6-13), No. 31 Silver Lake (7-13), No. 32 Westwood (6-13), No. 34 Hingham (8-11), and No. 35 North Attleborough (6-14) depend on the power rankings for a postseason berth.

No. 29 Stoneham (5-14), No. 30 Dedham (6-13), and No. 31 Bellingham (3-17) all cling to a Division 3 tournament bid as of Friday’s update. Worcester North (9-9), despite being ranked 59th of 69 teams, can still make the tournament by winning one of its final two games.

Monomoy (9-9) is No. 32 in Division 4, but can lock itself in with at least one more victory, as can No. 36 Quaboag (9-9), No. 37 Leicester (9-10), and No. 39 Whitinsville Christian (9-9). West Bridgewater (4-15) is on the outside looking in at No. 33 and will need help from the power rankings.

No. 27 Ware (8-11) and No. 28 New Mission (5-12) are currently in the Division 5 tournament field but need to stay above the rankings cut line to get there. No. 33 Hopkins (2-16) just misses. No. 34 Innovation Academy is 9-10, and its season could boil down to Monday’s result against Prospect Hill.

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.