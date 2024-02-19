MIAA girls’ hockey power rankings: No. 1 St. Mary’s readies for Tuesday showdown against No. 2 Notre Dame-Hingham

With less than a week to go in the regular season, St. Mary’s (Division 1) and Duxbury (Division 2) are holding firm to the top seeds in the latest MIAA power rankings, released Friday.
In Division 1, the Spartans (2.7821) have the edge over Notre Dame-Hingham (2.5696) ahead of Tuesday’s showdown at the Hingham Showcase. The winner of that game should have the top seed in the state tournament.
The Spartans have the highest average margin of victory (2.1111) in the state, while No. 3 Malden Catholic (2.5309) has the toughest strength of schedule at 1.4721.
Malden Catholic (2.5309), Lincoln-Sudbury (2.3334), and Hingham (1.9795) round out the top five.
Advertisement
Despite both teams suffering losses in the past week, Duxbury (2.7921) and Falmouth (2.2768) lead the pack in Division 2 as the one and two seeds, respectively.
Burlington (2.0292), Nauset (1.7009), and Longmeadow (1.5844) all hold spots in the top five, with Algonquin (1.4913) and Milton (1.4867) close behind.
The MIAA will update the power rankings Tuesday ahead of the final games of the regular season on Thursday.