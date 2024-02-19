Mike Trout says he wants to stay with Angels

The 32-year-old Trout has spent his entire 13-year career with the Angels and signed a $426.5 million, 12-year contract in 2019. The Angels went 73-89 last year for their eighth consecutive losing season. They haven’t reached the playoffs since 2014, when they were swept by Kansas City in the Division Series.

Trout, a three-time MVP and 11-time All-Star who has played in only one postseason series, said he has no interest in requesting a trade as the Angels retool following two-time MVP Shohei Ohtani ’s move to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Mike Trout discussed his future and Anthony Rendon talked about his priorities as the Los Angeles Angels stars spoke Monday when position players started workouts at spring training camps across Arizona and Florida.

“I think the easy way out is to ask for a trade,” Trout told reporters. “There might be a time, maybe. I really haven’t thought about this. When I signed that contract, I’m loyal. I want to win a championship here.

“The overall picture of winning a championship or getting to the playoffs here is the bigger satisfaction than bailing out or taking the easy way out. I think that’s been my mindset. Maybe down the road, if some things change.”

Trout says he continued to lobby owner Arte Moreno and upper management for free-agent additions that can boost the Angels following the departure of Ohtani, who signed a $700 million, 10-year deal with the Dodgers.

“I’m going to keep pushing as long as I can,” Trout said. “Until the season starts or until those guys sign. It’s just in my nature.”

Ever since Trout won his third MVP award in 2019, he’s been beset by injuries — playing just 290 game over the last four seasons. He was an All-Star last season, but injuries again cut short his campaign to only 82 games. In those 82, he hit .263 with an .858 OPS, with 14 doubles, 18 homers and 44 RBI.

One big free-agent move the Angels did make in recent years was the signing of Rendon to a $245 million, seven-year deal in December 2019, as he was coming off a World Series title with Washington. Rendon, a two-time Silver Slugger winner in seven seasons with the Nationals, hasn’t played more than 58 games in any of his four years with the Angels because of injuries.

Rendon spoke Monday about how his enthusiasm for the game has remained the same throughout his career, but he also noted that baseball has “never been a top priority for me.”

“This is a job,” Rendon told reporters. “I do this to make a living. My faith, my family come first before this job.”

Rendon noted that getting married and having four kids has changed his perspective. But he also emphasized that baseball remains a priority, even if it isn’t his top priority.

“Oh, it’s a priority for sure,” Rendon said. “Because it’s my job. I’m here, aren’t I?”

Ohtani blasts HR in first live batting practice

Ohtani took live batting practice with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time this spring training in Glendale, Arizona, as he recovers from elbow surgery.

The Dodgers posted video on social media Monday of the two-time AL MVP homering.

The two-way player won’t be pitching this season after right elbow surgery in September, but he’s hoping to be ready for the start of the season as a hitter.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Ohtani won’t play in the Dodgers’ Cactus League opener Thursday against San Diego. The Dodgers open the season March 20 against the Padres in Seoul, South Korea.

Ohtani, 29, batted .304 in 135 games last season and led the AL in homers (44), on-base percentage (.412), slugging percentage (.654), OPS (1.066) and total bases (325) while winning his second MVP award.