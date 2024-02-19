Patriots add several assistants to staff, which now totals more than 20 coaches

The Patriots previously announced their three coordinators — Alex Van Pelt (offense), DeMarcus Covington (defense), and Jeremy Springer (special teams) — but recently finalized their positional coaches and other assistants.

Head coach Jerod Mayo’s staff will total more than 20 coaches — a noticeable increase compared with that of his predecessor Bill Belichick, who kept a small circle.

Not one offensive coach from the 2023 season will return in his previous role, as Mayo completely overhauled that side of the ball following an abysmal season. Joining Van Pelt are Bob Bicknell as tight ends coach, Taylor Embree as running backs coach, Tyler Hughes as wide receivers coach, T.C. McCartney as quarterbacks coach, and Scott Peters as offensive line coach.

Advertisement

McCartney and Peters worked with Van Pelt the past four seasons in Cleveland. Hughes has experience within the Patriots, having served as an offensive assistant from 2020-22 before leaving to become a quality control coach at the University of Washington.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Two position groups also will have designated assistant coaches, with Tiquan Underwood working with the wide receivers and Robert Kugler with the offensive line. Ben McAdoo will serve as a senior offensive assistant, while Michael McCarthy will be an offensive assistant and quality control coach.

The defensive side of the ball features a few familiar faces, with Mike Pellegrino (cornerbacks) and Brian Belichick returning to their roles from last season. Joining them are Dont’a Hightower as inside linebackers coach, Jerry Montgomery as defensive line coach, and Drew Wilkins as outside linebackers coach.

The unit also will have two defensive assistants and quality control coaches in Vinny DePalma and Jamael Lett. DePalma played linebacker at Boston College for five seasons, logging 93 tackles as a graduate student last season.

Advertisement

On special teams, Springer will work with two assistants, Tom Quinn and Coby Tippett. Tippett, who played cornerback at the University of Rhode Island, is the son of Patriots Hall of Famer Andre Tippett.

The Patriots also announced Brian McDonough as an assistant strength and conditioning coach. McDonough will work with Deron Mayo, one of Jerod’s younger brothers, who has been promoted to head strength and conditioning coach.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.