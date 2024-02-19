Patriots are releasing Lawrence Guy and Adrian Phillips

“Thank you New England,” wrote Guy, a two-time Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. “You welcomed my family and I for the past seven years and always made us feel at home. The community we build the people we met and the communities we impacted. Thank you for always welcoming us with open arms. I’m excited to see where this journey takes me.”

The 33-year-old Guy spent seven seasons with New England, finishing with 10.5 sacks. A member of the 2018 Super Bowl champions, Guy confirmed the news Monday on social media.

Two defensive veterans are being let go by the Patriots, as defensive lineman Lawrence Guy and safety Adrian Phillips are set to be released.

Phillips, 31, spent four seasons with the Patriots. The defensive back finished his stint in New England with six interceptions in 67 regular-season games.

According to Over The Cap, the Patriots save $3 million against the cap with each move.

Ferentz retires

Veteran offensive lineman James Ferentz took to social media Monday to announce his retirement.

Ferentz, 34, who entered the league in 2014, was with the Texans, Broncos, and Patriots. He ended up playing eight seasons, including six with New England. He was a part of two Super Bowl teams, and played in 61 regular-season games over the course of his career.

Ferentz thanked several former teammates and coaches, including Bill Belichick, Bill O’Brien, and Dante Scarnecchia.

“Thank you to Bill O’Brien, Gary Kubiak, and Bill Belichick for giving me the opportunity to play pro football when no one else would,” said Ferentz, who was an undrafted free agent. “To Dante Scarnecchia, thank you for helping me get the best from myself.”

Ferentz, the son of longtime Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, almost certainly will head into the world of coaching. Last December, several of his New England teammates said they had a good idea of what was in his future.

“Ferentz is going to be the next coach,” said Matthew Slater. “I just think the way he carries himself, the way he sees the game, the way he connects with the guys.

“His football IQ is as high as anyone I’ve been around. And I’ve been around some football savants. So I could definitely see James doing it. He’s been raised in it his entire life.”

