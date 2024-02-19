Red Sox sign All-Star closer Liam Hendriks, but he’s unlikely to pitch until late July

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Red Sox signed All-Star closer Liam Hendriks to a two-year contract on Monday, a move they hope will pay off later on this season.

Hendriks, 35, had Tommy John surgery in August and is unlikely to be ready to pitch until late July. He appeared in only five games for the White Sox last season, injuring his elbow a short time after he returned from treatments for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

A native of Australia, Hendriks made his major league debut in 2011 and became a closer in 2019 with Oakland. He was a dominant presence for the White Sox from 2021-22, picking up 75 saves and averaging 13.8 strikeouts per nine innings.