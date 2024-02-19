The vibe is a little different as the Red Sox officially begin spring training

“Remember who we are,” Cora said later when asked about his message. “Let’s not forget that. I don’t care what people think — two [consecutive] last-place finishes and all that. We’re really good at what we do and we have to get back to that.”

On a chilly Florida morning, he spoke to the group about finding an identity and embracing the expectations that come with playing for the Sox.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Alex Cora adhered to tradition Monday morning and addressed the Red Sox players and coaches before the team’s first full-squad workout of spring training.

Principal owner John Henry, team chairman Tom Werner, and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy were among those in the room listening to Cora.

Advertisement

“A reminder of what this organization has been about, what we want to be about, which is playing competitive baseball into October,” Kennedy said. “Focus on what you can do to control the outcome versus what others are saying.”

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

It was a good message, and several players mentioned later it was what they wanted to hear from Cora.

“It was really what we needed,” shortstop Trevor Story said.

But the Red Sox shouldn’t be about their logo, their history, or even their ballpark. As important as those elements are, they can hold your interest for only so long.

What matters are the players and the passion of the fan base. Those are intertwined.

Last names aren’t required when discussing the historic 2004 team with David, Pedro, Manny, Curt, Jason, and Tim.

Think of 2007 and your mind goes back to Mike Lowell, Dustin Pedroia, and Kevin Youkilis. The beloved 2013 team had so many heroes, including Ortiz, Pedroia, Koji Uehara, Jon Lester, and Shane Victorino.

In 2018, it was Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, David Price, J.D. Martinez, Chris Sale, and Nate Eovaldi.

Advertisement

Now it’s 2024 and the Sox have lost their way, They’re two games under .500 since the start of the 2020 season, and the roster has far too many players who would have struggled to make the team during the golden years.

Rafael Devers (left) and Triston Casas took part in the first full team workout. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The focus for three years has been on a future where prospects are assumed to have become stars and pitchers flow through an organizational pipeline. Meanwhile the Sox again face long odds of making the playoffs and are reducing payroll.

The Sox will never be irrelevant, but uninteresting is on the table again. It led Pedroia to FaceTime a dinner that Cora and some executives were attending Sunday night and remind the group that several high-profile free agents remained available, starting pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell among them.

“We appreciate that perspective from Pedey,” Kennedy said. “He was very clear about his feelings.”

It was not a funny “Dustin being Dustin” moment. Former players from across the years don’t recognize this version of the Sox. There have been times when good intentions went awry and the team was a disappointment. But there was never a doubt about the commitment, financial or otherwise.

Now star players are traded or prodded out and replaced by ones who aren’t as good and certainly not as expensive. Once the bully on the block, the Sox now tread lightly.

“I do believe we have a talented group,” Cora said. “We’re athletic, and pitching-wise I feel like we’re trending in the right direction. We’ve just got to keep working and see what happens.”

Advertisement

The Sox could be a dangerous team offensively if the pieces fit together. There is potential there given the combination of speed and power.

But the rotation, once again, is an issue. A new look was needed, but the only significant change made was to sign Lucas Giolito, who was affordable coming off the worst season of his career.

Cora, who does not have a contract beyond this season, has been realistic about the team he’s been handed.

“At the end of the day, we are who we are,” he said. “Teams are going through stretches, good ones and bad ones. Not everybody can be the Dodgers.”

That’s what they used to say about the Red Sox.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.