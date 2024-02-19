Stars at Bruins: Boston wraps up homestand with a matinee against Central-leading Dallas

The Bruins were welcomed back from the All-Star break with a seven-game homestand, but TD Garden has felt more like a house of horrors.
Boston has lost five of its six games in this stretch on Causeway Street — one in overtime, another in a shootout — picking up just four points in the process. The Bruins have dropped to second in the Eastern Conference standings, a point behind the Panthers.
If there’s a silver lining, it’s that Boston took care of business against the Canucks, the top team in the West; the Bruins will hope to replicate that success against the best when the Stars visit for a Monday matinee.
Dallas leads the Central Division and is 8-1-2 over its last 11. The Stars buried nine goals against the Predators in a blowout win on Thursday.
Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. Here’s your preview.
When: Monday, 1 p.m.
Where: TD Garden, Boston
TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Boston -130. O/U: 6.0.
STARS
Season record: 34-14-7. vs. spread: 21-34. Over/under: 34-20, 1 push
Last 10 games: 7-1-2. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 6-4
BRUINS
Season record: 32-12-11. vs. spread: 28-27. Over/under: 26-29
Last 10 games: 4-4-2. vs. spread: 3-7. Over/under: 2-8
TEAM STATISTICS
Goals scored: Dallas 206, Boston 183
Goals allowed: Dallas 166, Boston 145
Power play: Dallas 23.3%, Boston 23.7%
Penalty minutes: Dallas 384, Boston 575
Penalty kill: Dallas 81.8%, Boston 81.2%
Faceoffs won: Dallas 54.2%, Boston 49.5%
Stat of the day: The Bruins have allowed at least three goals in all five defeats on this homestand.
Notes: The Bruins squandered a two-goal lead to the Kings on Saturday in an OT loss, having yielded the tying tally with 1:35 remaining in regulation. “We added to our problems [on Saturday]. We had breakdowns that shouldn’t be happening within our structure, and then also just game management,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “You’ve got to close out a game, you’re up twice in the third period and we don’t close it out, and then in the overtime, our power play has got to put it away — we didn’t.” ... The Bruins will follow Monday’s contest with a four-game road trip out West, heading north of the border to face Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver before a stop in Seattle. ... Bruins forward Jakub Lauko is questionable for Monday’s game due to an upper-body injury. ... The Stars’ Matt Duchene collected one goal and two assists in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, moving within one point of 800 for his career. He has registered four consecutive multi-point performances.
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.