Stars at Bruins: Boston wraps up homestand with a matinee against Central-leading Dallas

If there’s a silver lining, it’s that Boston took care of business against the Canucks , the top team in the West; the Bruins will hope to replicate that success against the best when the Stars visit for a Monday matinee.

Boston has lost five of its six games in this stretch on Causeway Street — one in overtime , another in a shootout — picking up just four points in the process. The Bruins have dropped to second in the Eastern Conference standings , a point behind the Panthers.

The Bruins were welcomed back from the All-Star break with a seven-game homestand, but TD Garden has felt more like a house of horrors.

Advertisement

Dallas leads the Central Division and is 8-1-2 over its last 11. The Stars buried nine goals against the Predators in a blowout win on Thursday.

Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. Here’s your preview.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

When: Monday, 1 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -130. O/U: 6.0.

STARS

Season record: 34-14-7. vs. spread: 21-34. Over/under: 34-20, 1 push

Last 10 games: 7-1-2. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 6-4

BRUINS

Season record: 32-12-11. vs. spread: 28-27. Over/under: 26-29

Last 10 games: 4-4-2. vs. spread: 3-7. Over/under: 2-8

TEAM STATISTICS

Goals scored: Dallas 206, Boston 183

Goals allowed: Dallas 166, Boston 145

Power play: Dallas 23.3%, Boston 23.7%

Penalty minutes: Dallas 384, Boston 575

Penalty kill: Dallas 81.8%, Boston 81.2%

Faceoffs won: Dallas 54.2%, Boston 49.5%

Stat of the day: The Bruins have allowed at least three goals in all five defeats on this homestand.

Notes: The Bruins squandered a two-goal lead to the Kings on Saturday in an OT loss, having yielded the tying tally with 1:35 remaining in regulation. “We added to our problems [on Saturday]. We had breakdowns that shouldn’t be happening within our structure, and then also just game management,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “You’ve got to close out a game, you’re up twice in the third period and we don’t close it out, and then in the overtime, our power play has got to put it away — we didn’t.” ... The Bruins will follow Monday’s contest with a four-game road trip out West, heading north of the border to face Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver before a stop in Seattle. ... Bruins forward Jakub Lauko is questionable for Monday’s game due to an upper-body injury. ... The Stars’ Matt Duchene collected one goal and two assists in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, moving within one point of 800 for his career. He has registered four consecutive multi-point performances.

Advertisement





Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.