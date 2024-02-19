fb-pixelHigh school student photos: A closer look at the winter sports season Skip to main content
STUDENT PHOTOJOURNALISM PROGRAM

A closer look at the winter high school sports season, as captured by student photographers

By John Vitti Globe Staff,Updated February 19, 2024, 50 minutes ago
The St. Bernard's boys' basketball team takes a moment before its game against visiting Murdock High School on Feb. 15, 2024, in Fitchburg. St. Bernard's won, 71-33.EMILY OLCOTT/SAINT BERNARD'S HIGH SCHOOL

Welcome to another high school photo gallery, showcasing scenes from across Massachusetts with work submitted through the Globe’s new high school sports photography program.

Students who would like to participate in this free photojournalism program can start by filling out a general interest form. For more information, please contact Globe Sports multiplatform editor John Vitti at john.vitti@globe.com.

To see some of the teams, sports, schools, players, and photographers showcased already this winter, check out the last four photo galleries published on Jan. 24, Jan. 29, Feb. 5, and last week.

New installments of this feature will be posted on the Globe’s website throughout the academic year. Additional coverage can be found on our high school sports page.

Advertisement

Lawrence Academy's Alex Egbuonu leaps to block a St. Sebastian's shot during a 60-53 victory in Needham on Feb. 14, 2024.ALISTAIR COOPER/ST. SEBASTIAN'S SCHOOL
Algonquin Regional senior Olivia LaBelle flies down the track during a preliminary heat of the girls' 55-meter hurdles at the MIAA Division 2 indoor track state championships on Feb. 16, 2024, at Reggie Lewis Center. LaBelle won her heat in a personal-best 8.46 seconds, then won the state title with an even better run, finishing in 8.39 seconds.LAURA WHITE/ALGONQUIN REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL
Algonquin Regional senior Stephen White leads the pack in the boys' 2 mile at the MIAA Division 2 indoor track state championships on Feb. 16, 2024, at Reggie Lewis Center. White not only won the 2 mile in 9:43.82, but he also captured the mile in 4:24.63.LAURA WHITE/ALGONQUIN REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL
Governor's Academy celebrates its seniors on the boys' hockey team before a game with St. Sebastian's at Whiston-Bragdon Arena on Feb. 17, 2024. Visiting St. Seb's won the game, 7-3.ANDY JIANG/THE GOVERNOR'S ACADEMY
The Pembroke boys' and girls' indoor track teams pose after each finished in second place at the MIAA Division 4 state indoor track championships on Feb. 18, 2024, at Reggie Lewis Center.Martin Ward/Pembroke High School
Dennis-Yarmouth's Kayla David (16) tries to break free from the Bishop Stang defense during a girls' hockey game Feb. 14, 2024, at Tony Kent Arena. Visiting Bishop Stang won the game, 3-2.HANNA THORNTON/DENNIS-YARMOUTH REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL
The fan section behind Nick Barnes knows he has just launched a 3-point shot during a 57-28 victory by St. John's (Shrewsbury) over visiting Shrewsbury on Feb. 16, 2024.ARYAN MODI/ST. JOHN’S (SHREWSBURY) HIGH
Dover-Sherborn captain Mason Melchionda scores 2 of his 25 points in a 53-48 win over visiting Norton on Feb. 14, 2024.Sebastian Hussar/Dover-Sherborn High School
Colin Cusack of Westfield High School embraces boys' basketball coach Nate Martins during Senior Night festivities Feb. 12, 2024. Westfield beat visiting Easthampton, 67-44.AJ ARKOETTE/WESTFIELD HIGH SCHOOL
Newton North sophomore Dylan Leone (top) defends a deep shot from his Weymouth adversary during their 145-pound match Dec. 20, 2023, at Weymouth High.SAM DANIS/NEWTON NORTH HIGH SCHOOL

John Vitti can be reached at john.vitti@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeVitti.

Boston Globe Today