Israeli military continues assault on southern Gaza Strip hospitals

Israel says it is rooting out Hamas activity at the medical centers, which it says Hamas has used to hide military operations — accusations it has made about multiple hospitals in Gaza, backing up some claims with evidence of Hamas tunnels. Hamas and health officials deny those charges, and aid groups have called on Israel to respect international laws protecting hospitals from attack.

An Israeli raid last week has reduced one of the Gaza Strip’s biggest hospitals to little more than a shelter for a small, terrified crew of patients and medical staff, while health officials warned Monday that food and fuel supplies were almost gone at another hospital that has endured a nearly monthlong siege in the same city, Khan Younis.

Advertisement

It was not possible to verify statements made by either the Israeli military or the health ministry.

At Nasser Medical Complex, Gaza’s second-largest hospital, 14 patients were evacuated in a United Nations mission Sunday, the World Health Organization said. The Palestine Red Crescent Society said 18 more were evacuated Monday. The United Nations said negotiations were continuing for the Israeli military to allow the remaining patients — numbering more than 150, according to the WHO — to be evacuated.

The exodus was prompted by a raid Thursday by Israeli troops who entered the hospital and detained what Israel said was hundreds of people, including some it said had taken part in the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Thousands of displaced Palestinians sheltering there evacuated before and during the raid.

Caring for the remaining patients are 15 health care workers, with no tap water, little food and oxygen, few medical supplies, and no electricity except a backup generator that maintains some lifesaving equipment, the WHO said. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Sunday that Nasser was no longer functional.

Advertisement

The Gaza Health Ministry said Israeli forces had arrested 70 medical personnel, including the director of surgery, and that eight patients had died at Nasser for lack of oxygen.

Israel has emphasized that it raided the hospital to stop Hamas activity. It said that, along with detaining the people it accused of participating in the Oct. 7 attack, it had discovered weapons in the medical complex and evidence tied to the attack.

The Red Crescent said Monday the situation at the other hospital in Khan Younis, Al-Amal, was “highly dangerous” after 28 days of siege, with food nearly exhausted and the fuel powering lifesaving equipment running low. It said the hospital had been attacked repeatedly and was shelled by Israeli forces Sunday and Israeli troops had arrested 12 medical and administrative staff members.

A spokesperson for the Israeli military referred a request for comment about Al-Amal to Israel’s agency overseeing relations with Gaza, which did not immediately comment.

On Monday, Nebal Farsakh, a spokesperson for the Red Crescent, said the Israeli military had bombed the area around Al-Amal multiple times, damaging the hospital building and terrifying those inside. She said Israeli troops had shot at the hospital’s water desalination station, disabling it and leaving Al-Amal with less than three days’ supply of drinking water. About 180 people are inside, including patients, medical staff and displaced people, she said.

Video the Red Crescent posted on social media Monday showed people in the group’s uniforms moving through the darkened hospital, using flashlights as they walked past beds in the hallways. In another video posted on Instagram Sunday, a young man in medical scrubs described conditions at the hospital, saying Al-Amal had been under siege for so long that he had stopped counting.

Advertisement

“Our biggest dream is to just be able to stand by the windows. To see the sun, the streets. But, unfortunately, we can’t do that,” said the man, Saleem Aburas, whose Instagram account identifies him as a relief coordinator with the Red Crescent. “Because standing by the window means death. The occupation’s snipers are shooting at anything that moves inside the hospital.”

Eight times in a row, the Red Crescent said Sunday, aid groups had asked Israeli forces for safe passage to deliver food, medical supplies, fuel, and generator fuel to Al-Amal. Eight times, it said, they had failed to get that guarantee.

The state of the two hospitals was compounding a dire situation for the territory’s health system, which the United Nations and aid groups have said is collapsing after Israel’s repeated attacks on hospitals.

At the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, on Monday, representatives of Palestinians argued Israel’s decadeslong occupation had violated international law and subjected Palestinians to what one said was a choice among “displacement, subjugation, or death.”

The arguments began six days of hearings at the court over the legality of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories beginning in 1967, including East Jerusalem and the West Bank. The proceedings, which were scheduled months before the war in the Gaza Strip began Oct. 7, have gained added urgency amid that conflict, the deadliest Israeli-Palestinian war.

Advertisement

The court is scheduled to hear from representatives of more than 50 nations, including some of Israel’s allies, such as the United States and Britain, as well as critics, including China and Russia.

Israel is not participating in the oral arguments. It has said it does not recognize the court’s jurisdiction over its activities in the West Bank.

The Israeli prime minister’s office put out a statement on Monday calling the proceedings “an effort designed to infringe on Israel’s right to defend itself against existential threats.” The statement also said the hearing is “part of the Palestinian attempt to dictate the results of the diplomatic settlement without negotiations.”



