See photos of the Eiffel Tower, which is closed due to strikes

By Emilia Wisniewski Globe Correspondent,Updated February 19, 2024, 19 minutes ago
People stand outside the Eiffel Tower.Michel Euler/Associated Press

The Eiffel Tower was closed on Monday due to ongoing staff strikes over the attraction’s alleged poor financial management.

Strikes began Monday — and were expected to roll into Tuesday — as workers criticized how the business model is based on inflated visitor estimates, maintenance cost expenses, and employees’ work compensation.

The tower, which is typically open 365 days each year, closed for the second time within two months. During Christmas and New Year’s holiday, a strike occurred over contract negotiations that closed the Eiffel Tower to visitors.

Visitor numbers have significantly increased in the lead-up to the Summer Olympics that will be hosted in Paris.

Signs outside the monument read, “Due to a strike, the Eiffel Tower is closed. We apologize.”

See the photos:

A board announced a strike at the Eiffel Tower on Monday in Paris.Michel Euler/Associated Press
A union banner read "Eiffel Tower employees on strike."Michel Euler/Associated Press
Tourists were outside the Eiffel Tower at sunrise Monday during the strike, which closed the monument to the public during the second week of the French school holidays.KIRAN RIDLEYKIRAN RIDLEY/AFP via Getty Images
Pedestrians took a picture at the Eiffel Tower.KIRAN RIDLEYKIRAN RIDLEY/AFP via Getty Images
A view of the tower on Monday morning.KIRAN RIDLEY/AFP via Getty Images
A partition kept tourists away from the closed tower.KIRAN RIDLEYKIRAN RIDLEY/AFP via Getty Images

Emilia Wisniewski can be reached at emilia.wisniewski@globe.com. Follow her @emiliaxski.

