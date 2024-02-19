See photos of the Eiffel Tower, which is closed due to strikes

The Eiffel Tower was closed on Monday due to ongoing staff strikes over the attraction’s alleged poor financial management.

Strikes began Monday — and were expected to roll into Tuesday — as workers criticized how the business model is based on inflated visitor estimates, maintenance cost expenses, and employees’ work compensation.

The tower, which is typically open 365 days each year, closed for the second time within two months. During Christmas and New Year’s holiday, a strike occurred over contract negotiations that closed the Eiffel Tower to visitors.