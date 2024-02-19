Strike at the Eiffel Tower in Paris disrupts visits to one of the world’s most popular monuments

PARIS (AP) — Visits to the Eiffel Tower were disrupted on Monday because of a strike over poor financial management of the monument, which is one of the world’s most-visited sites.

The hugely popular 300-meter (984-foot) landmark in central Paris has seen soaring visitor numbers in the lead up to the Summer Olympics in the French capital. Tourists planning to visit the Eiffel Tower on Monday were warned of disruptions in multiple languages on the monument’s website. They advised visitors to check the website before heading to the monument or to postpone their visit.