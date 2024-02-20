A talent for finding talent

Casting’s been around as long as the movies have. “Ninety percent of directing is casting,” Martin Scorsese has said. With the end of the Studio Era, circa 1950, casting went from being just indispensable to also creative. Casting choices were no longer largely limited to those actors studios had under contract. The sky was now the limit, and casting directors were the ones with an eye trained on the acting sky.

Earlier this month, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced a new Oscar category: best achievement in casting. The first award will be presented in 2026. It’s the first new category since 2002, when best animated feature was added.

So what took so long? It’s not easy to draw the line between what’s the result of good casting, i.e., someone who’s right for the part, and what’s the result of good acting, i.e., someone who makes the part right for them. Second, the Directors Guild of America was not enthusiastic about giving an award to a profession that also has “director” in its name. That may sound ridiculous, even by the fragile-ego standards of Hollywood. But in a 2012 documentary then DGA-president Taylor Hackford admitted as much.

That documentary, “Casting By,” largely focuses on Marion Dougherty (1923-2011). Dougherty’s widely considered the key figure in creating the template for casting direction as still practiced today. Her casting discoveries included James Dean, Robert Duvall, Jon Voight, Al Pacino, and Glenn Close. “The most important thing about being a casting director,” she once said, “is to love actors and be interested in them.”

"Superman" star Christopher Reeve was discovered by casting director Lynn Stalmaster. Warner Brothers via New York Times

It wasn’t until 2016 that the Academy recognized a casting director. That’s when it gave Lynn Stalmaster a lifetime achievement Oscar. Among Stalmaster’s notable coups during more than four decades of casting: To play Superman, he found a little-known stage actor named Christopher Reeve; and early on he nurtured the career of an even lesser-known actor named John Travolta.

Dougherty’s and Stalmaster’s best-known successors include Juliet Taylor, Ellen Lewis, and Ellen Chenoweth. That might be another reason the Academy has taken so long. Casting has been one of the rare film professions that has traditionally been welcoming to women.

Although each has worked for other filmmakers, all three have or had long-standing associations with particular directors: Taylor with Woody Allen, Lewis with Scorsese, and Chenoweth with Barry Levinson, George Clooney, Tony Gilroy, and the Coen brothers. Chenoweth, with Rachel Tenner, cast Ethan Coen’s new movie, “Drive-Away Dolls.”

From left: Geraldine Viswanathan, Margaret Qualley, and Beanie Feldstein in "Drive-Away Dolls." Wilson Webb/Focus Features via AP

Even with just one brother involved, “Dolls” is very Coens: broadly comic, exactingly shot, proudly inhumane. Two young gay women, Jamie and Marian (Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan) are driving from Philadelphia to Florida, unaware that some mobsters are in hot pursuit of a mysterious suitcase in the trunk of their car. Marian’s ex (Beanie Feldstein) is a cop, which both complicates things and comes in handy.

Qualley had her breakout role fifth-billed in “Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood” (2019). Feldstein had hers costarring, with Kaitlyn Dever, in “Booksmart” (2019).

Ellen Chenoweth at the 2018 New York Film Festival. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

This is Viswanathan’s breakout role. She has more than two dozen credits, including fifth-billed in the 2018 comedy “Blockers,” and costarring in the Netflix movie “The Package” (2018). Viswanathan is the heart and soul of “Dolls.” Feldstein and, especially, Qualley have showier roles, but Marian matters most. Viswanathan makes her a quiet force of vexed nature: splendidly uptight, increasingly unglued, and thoroughly appealing. On a boat with a lot of sail, she provides the ballast.

Viswanathan is a real find, and real finds are the grail all casting directors pursue: someone viewers don’t recognize going in — but once going out know they’ll recognize from now on.

Chenoweth is no stranger to real finds. With her first feature credit, “Diner” (1982), she hit a casting grand slam. Among the little-known actors she cast were Mickey Rourke, Steve Guttenberg, Kevin Bacon, Daniel Stern, Ellen Barkin, Paul Reiser, and Tim Daly.

From left: Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger, and Jack Nicholson in "Terms of Endearment." Courtesy of the Somerville Theatre

A year later, Chenoweth cast “Terms of Endearment.” It was an enormous hit and won five Oscars, including for best picture and best supporting actor. The actor who won that Oscar was Jack Nicholson. Yet the original choice to play ex-astronaut Garrett Breedlove was Burt Reynolds. “There are no awards in Hollywood for being an idiot,” Reynolds later said of turning down the part. It was also offered to Harrison Ford and Paul Newman before Nicholson accepted. Casting is not an exact science.

Viola Davis in "Doubt." Andrew Schwartz/Miramax Film Corp. via AP

In the years since, Chenoweth has been part of numerous unexpected yet spot-on casting decisions. Richard Dreyfuss and Bette Midler (as a married couple, no less) in “Down and Out in Beverly Hills” (1986). Holly Hunter in “Broadcast News” (1987). Will Smith, in his first dramatic feature, in “Six Degrees of Separation” (1993). A 13-year-old Scarlett Johansson in “The Horse Whisperer” (1997). Viola Davis, in her breakout role, as the mother in “Doubt” (2008). Another 13-year-old, Hailee Steinfeld, in “True Grit” (2010).

Tilda Swinton in "Michael Clayton." Myles Aronowitz/Warner Bros. Pictures

Special mention should be made of 2007, when Tilda Swinton, in “Michael Clayton,” and Javier Bardem, in “No Country for Old Men,” both took the supporting actor Oscars. It’s fair to say that before they were cast in those roles, no one had thought of Swinton as a sinister corporate lawyer or Bardem as an even more sinister pathological killer.

It’s a safe bet that if there had been a casting Oscar back then, Chenoweth would have been nominated and won. But which would she have won for?

Javier Bardem in "No Country for Old Men." Richard Foreman/Miramax via AP





