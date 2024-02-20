GBH’s ‘The Culture Show’ receives $5 million grant

According to Susan Goldberg, president and CEO at GBH, this grant is “the largest gift ever dedicated to GBH News.”

GBH recently announced that it has received a $5 million grant from The Fiducia Fund. The money, paid out over the next five years, will support “The Culture Show,” the network’s premiere arts coverage program.

Arts coverage in Boston is getting a major financial boost.

“The arts are vital to a thriving community, and ‘The Culture Show’ brings the local arts scene to the forefront for our listeners,” she said in a press release. “It is invaluable to ensuring we can continue to expand our coverage of the arts.”

Hosted by Executive Arts Editor of GBH Jared Bowen, “The Culture Show” began in November 2023 as an hourlong radio program from 2-3 p.m. every weekday. The show also features rotating cohosts Callie Crossley, Edgar B. Herwick III, and James Bennett II.

The Fiducia Fund, a private foundation based in Pittsburgh that funds general operating expenses, previously donated $50,000 to GBH Music.

“Over the past decade, media coverage of the arts has declined significantly,” said David Andrew Trust, trustee of The Fiducia Fund. “With a strong focus on the Boston community, GBH News and ‘The Culture Show’ will elevate the discussion of our culture, reminding people daily of the immense offerings we have locally.”

The grant allows the program to continually expand to different mediums, including a daily podcast, televised news program on GBH 2, weekly newsletter, and more.

“When we launched ‘The Culture Show,’ we were building on GBH’s deep legacy in the arts and culture space, said Pam Johnston, general manager of GBH News. “With this transformative gift from The Fiducia Fund, we’ll continue to grow our audiences and showcase the thriving arts scene that is critical to a vibrant Boston.”

