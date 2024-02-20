Leslie Jamison, in ‘Splinters,’ refuses to sugarcoat the rocks and barbs of a real life

Splinters covers a roughly three-year period from 2018 to 2021 during which Jamison gave birth to a daughter, painfully divorced her husband, and reconfigured her life. It is divided into sections titled “Milk” (nursing her infant, her dependence on her own mother’s nurturing), “Smoke” (the fumes of rancor between her and her ex, the cigarettes she returns to as her life dissolves, the firehouse next to the apartment she sublets) and “Fever” (she becomes ill with the flu, chlamydia, and COVID-19, and ponders the febrile nature of her romantic obsessions). Each section is prefaced with a page of Googled searches — they range from “What is the robot owl that makes babies fall asleep?”to “Which STDS are transmitted through breast milk?” to “How long does the virus live on doorknobs?”

The publicity materials for “Splinters” call it Leslie Jamison’s first memoir, but most readers of “The Recovering,” her majestic and harrowing 2018 book about addiction, would call that a memoir too. This one is slimmer, less digressive, more focused on Jamison’s singular experience. But it, like its predecessor, makes a particular life ramify more broadly in intriguing and poignant ways.

Splinters is about the bewildering nature of new motherhood, the implosion of Jamison’s marriage, parenting solo, dating as a single mother, coping with illness and lockdown. But it is also about storytelling: the stories we tell ourselves in order to live; and those we tell others in order to persuade and perform, to reveal and conceal ourselves to and from them. It is about the narratives we impose on life to make it intelligible. It is about the unplumbable complexity of people, the multiplicity of selves we all contain, how we constitute, shatter, and reconfigure identity.

Splinters opens with Jamison and her baby having “arrived at [their] … sublet with garbage bags full of shampoo and teething crackers, sleeves of instant oatmeal, zippered pajamas with little dangling feet.” Everything is transitory and precarious — instant, disposable, slippered — life dangling from a thread. We flash back, then, to another dangling moment from another precarious time: Jamison and her daughter’s father, C (the novelist Charles Bock), falling giddily in love and marrying six months later, in a Vegas wedding chapel, in search of transport and recompense.

When they met, Jamison, a recovering alcoholic and anorexic, had recently ended a tumultuous relationship with a poet; C “had lived through a great tragedy: the protracted, terrible illness and eventual death of his first wife” and mother of his toddler. Each wounded soul saw salvation in the other; their coming together was like a story to redeem the past.

Jamison is better than almost anyone I have read on the siren song of a suffering man who needs saving and how a reckless rush into romance can allow us to avoid facing loss or processing grief. Both with C and a musician whom she dates after her divorce, Jamison hurtles headlong into fevered and frenetic intimacy as a way of denying her mortality, assuaging her guilt, affirming her value, and evading the pebbly actuality of her life.

Jamison’s love affair with C “was encompassing, consuming, life-expanding”; in her descriptions, he emerges as an indelibly endearing character. Perfectly chosen details capture the essence of her fierce, loyal, warm, hard-loving husband who gets her face tattooed on his biceps, gives money to “homeless men, calling each one Sir, reveres Lloyd Dobler, the feisty kickboxer played by John Cusack in the Generation X classic “Say Anything.”

The tumult of their whirlwind romance and highly acrimonious split made waves on social media. The toxic potential of that context makes it all the more refreshing that Jamison doesn’t go scorched earth on C. She manages here that most difficult of literary and psychological feats — subtlety, nuance, and hard-earned empathy in her account of a man she once adored. She is able, now, in retrospect, to see the pain underneath his anger, the hurt that manifested in caustic quips, and to value the qualities that make him a remarkable father.

As they fall out of love, into resentment, barbed insults, and walled-off withholding, many possible explanations for their split emerge in shadow. The disparity between her literary fame and his modest career. His dark, depressive tendencies. Her shutting him out in favor of her mother and her baby.

And then there are the pressures of a blended family and of taking on a grieving father and daughter, believing you can save them both. For there is a gaping lacuna in Splinters that would have fatally undermined a lesser book. Jamison tells us that C asked her not to write about her stepdaughter, 9 at the time of her baby’s birth. But that little girl’s absence haunts these pages. When Leslie loses C in a spectacularly bitter way, she also, we can infer, loses a now twice motherless little girl she lived with for years and who once called her Mommy.

Though this well of grief and guilt is not dramatized, it is not unglimpsed. Jamison writes around the hole in her story, and we can feel the gravity of its pull in her presentation of herself. She muses on self-presentation, the difference between a cocktail party version of a story and a deeper, messier reality. She exposes how she can veer from anxious clinging to avoidant detachment in a way that confuses, hurts, harms her friends and lovers. She records several times that she endangered her child’s life. She is unsparing about herself and we trust her because of it.

Jamison’s obsessiveness can lead her into repetition or too much sensory detail — this book is filled with burned tongues, salty or sweet overloads, and tangy or repugnant smells. Her desire to shock or impress or dazzle — something she readily admits to in all her work — occasionally mars her prose with an overly aggressive locution or an unnecessarily flowery image.

But her ferocious honesty, her stringent refusal to sugarcoat, her insistence on inhabiting and depicting moments in all their evanescence and incandescence make her one of the most compelling and trustworthy memoirists we have. Increasingly comfortable with uncertainty, “Splinters” becomes almost Buddhist in its outlook as it draws to a close. It is Leslie Jamison’s most fearless, searching, vibrantly alive book yet.

SPLINTERS: Another Kind of Love Story

By Leslie Jamison

Little, Brown, 272 pp., $29

Priscilla Gilman is a former professor of English literature at Yale University and the author of “The Anti-Romantic Child: A Memoir of Unexpected Joy” and “The Critic’s Daughter.”







