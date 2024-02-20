Roxbury Community College celebrates five decades with Golden Jubilee Gala

The local artists, Napoleon Jones-Henderson and Stephen Hamilton , created the piece to embody the community in the context of its history. “It is a reinterpretation of the community’s desires and the aesthetic and the journey it has traveled in 50 years that we’ve attempted to manifest in a visual form,” Jones-Henderson said.

The college will also honor Anita Hill, a professor at Brandeis University and chair of the Hollywood entertainment industry’s Commission to Eliminate Sexual Harassment and Advance Equality in the Workplace , with its inaugural Drum Major for Justice Award, which celebrates individuals committed to creating a more just world.

Roxbury Community College will host its 50th anniversary Golden Jubilee Gala on Feb. 24 at the Omni Boston Hotel in the Seaport and plans to unveil an art installation by two local artists commemorating its history.

The wall-hanging piece entitled “Vibratory Spirits and HooDoo Rhythms | The Seer” is composed of woven and textile materials, sculptural work, enamel on copper elements, and paintings, and is mounted in a “curvilinear web,” according to Jones-Henderson, to fit RCC’s “angular spiritual and academic energy.”

“Art is such an important part of the community and we decided to commission a piece of artwork [that paired] a seasoned artist with an emerging artist to represent both the past and the future of this institution,” said RCC interim president Jackie Jenkins-Scott. “[The piece] represents the diversity of the community, and Roxbury Community College serves so many cultures and people in a place that’s very special.”

The Jubilee Gala concludes a series of celebrations marking the school’s golden anniversary. The commemorations, spanning the past year, began with the college’s recognition of 50 pioneers who have contributed to RCC’s success. Portraits of each of the living individuals were unveiled at the college’s February 2023 event, and included locals such as Jean McGuire, Sarah-Ann Shaw, and Jones-Henderson.

A Homecoming Celebration in May held during the course of a few days included alumni networking events, a formal president’s dinner, the 47th commencement ceremony, and an outdoor block party honoring the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Then, in September, RCC hosted a two-day health, wellness, and advocacy forum for members of the public to prioritize physical, mental, spiritual, and emotional well-being. And in November, the institution held a two-day academic symposium meant to inform attendees of the critical role community colleges play in their surrounding communities.

“We had five events for the 50th anniversary and we wanted to spread those five throughout the year,” Jenkins-Scott said. “The closing date is February 24, which is the last Saturday of Black History Month, and our student population is 92 percent Black and brown students, so we think it’s very appropriate that this celebration occurred during Black History Month.”

Napoleon Jones-Henderson works with paper masks in his studio. Roxbury Community College

The 50th commemoration piece is the second work Jones-Henderson has created for the RCC campus; he was previously commissioned to create a pair of doors for the library in 1987. The work is meant to represent the journey the school has been on since its creation and the different components of the community that have come together to see to RCC’s success.

“We are now at 50 years of education, community, and academic excellence at Roxbury Community College,” Jones-Henderson said. “It started in a very humble location, an automobile showroom, from the desire of a community to have an educational solution to serve its children and adults as they grew up and went on to become various talented individuals all over the planet.”

In the next 50 years and beyond, Jenkins-Scott believes future leaders will look back on RCC’s first five decades with pride and honor.

“My hope is that we will continue to be a haven and a place for community activism, for creating leaders, educators, and change agents, and we’ll look back on the 100th-year anniversary and be able to celebrate the accomplishments of so many community leaders that have come through the doors of Roxbury Community College,” she said.

Adri Pray can be reached at adri.pray@globe.com. Follow her @adriprayy.