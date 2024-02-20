In ‘Wandering Stars,’ Tommy Orange offers a tribute to the Native American spirit against the dark forces of erasure

Tommy Orange’s “Wandering Stars” is both a sequel and a spiritual sister to his lauded debut, “There There,” which won the PEN/Hemingway Award and the American Book Award. A dazzling work of literary fiction that springs from the center of otherness, his new book delves deep into what it means to be Native American in this country. At once a novel about family, loss, history, and addiction as well as a narrative that explores racism and belonging, “Wandering Stars” is proof that the sophomore slump is a myth, at least when it comes to Orange.

“Wandering Stars” weaves together several narratives spanning generations. It starts in Colorado in 1864, and follows a survivor named Star, who is taken down to Florida in the aftermath of the Sand Creek Massacre. Star is interned at the Fort Marion “prison-castle,” where he, along with many fellow young Native Americans from various tribes, is slowly pulled away from his identity: All are taught English, forbidden to speak their native tongue, and forced to abandon their old ways in favor of Christianity.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

At the prison-castle, a white man named Richard Henry Pratt does everything he can to make them embrace their new identity. From time to time they perform a commodified version of their customs to make money, but otherwise Pratt is intent on moving them away from their language and culture. Years later, he founds the Carlisle Indian Industrial School, an institution whose leading mission is to continue to exterminate Native American beliefs and identity while pushing for absolute assimilation.

Advertisement

Star’s son, Charles, goes to Pratt’s school, and receives a lot of abuse from the man who was once his father’s jailer. Constantly forced to renounce his identity and history, Charles finds refuge in Opal Viola, a fellow student who also dreams of a future in which they’re allowed to be what they are instead of constantly being forced to deny themselves.

Advertisement

While Star himself may be fictitious, Pratt, the prison-castle, and the Carlisle Indian Industrial School are historical facts, and in 2018, the descendants of those who suffered the abuse and indignities of Fort Marion and the school are still facing discrimination, still dealing with the aftermath of more than a century of persecution and cultural erasure. They live in different times, but the wound at the core of this country — the way it has abused those who were here before its inception — is still a constant reality for them, pushing them to question who they are, and sometimes pushing them into the dark escape of substance abuse.

“Wandering Stars” is not an easy read. This is a novel that’s not scared to go into ugly, violent places. Orange perfectly balances the beauty of knowing where you came from, celebrating your ancestors, and recognizing the meaning of your roots and heritage with the brutality of racism and discrimination. That balance is reflected in the writing; poetic passages lead to shattering ones, cracking open the souls of his characters to reveal both their beauty and the lingering scars left by centuries of cruelty and forceful attempts at obliteration.

While Orange deals with an amalgam of important themes here, the way he writes about addiction and alcoholism merits special attention. Early in the book, for example, we see how easily one can slip into alcoholism, and how society, loneliness, a broken sense of self, and a quest for meaning can all play into addiction. Later, when the narrative switches to 2018, Orange explores how feeling ostracized can easily combine with a sports injury and opiates to offer a strange refuge from the ugliness of the world.

Advertisement

Orange’s sensitive portrayal of alcoholism and addiction is only one of many crucial elements that make “Wandering Stars” an outstanding novel. His detailed understanding of queerness and manhood — and that tricky interstitial space where both cohabitate — also stands out: “To be a boy being groomed to be a man is to be joining a secret cult against women, and against anything not squarely a man — square-jawed shape into a square-jawed hole.”

Those words, from a nonbinary character struggling to understand their place in the world, are as timely as anything else in the book.

Tommy Orange has dug deep into the wound of history to deliver a narrative that shows what it’s like to be brown in a land that celebrates white, what it’s like to feel like you’re an outsider in your own home. “Wandering Stars” is a novel about trauma, about the way children and grandchildren can carry the scars of their ancestors in their soul and “what it means to be children and grandchildren of massacre.”

Violence, abuse, grief, lonesomeness, and the devastating effects of hatred and xenophobia are at the core of this story, but it’s also a love letter — a beautiful tribute — to the undying spirit of Native Americans, and a stark reminder that they aren’t merely something to be written about in history books. They are a rich, vital part of American culture that deserves to be celebrated.

Advertisement

WANDERING STARS

By Tommy Orange

Knopf, 336 pp., $29

Gabino Iglesias is a book critic and the author of “The Devil Takes You Home.”