Boston-bound flight diverted because of wing damage

SAN FRANCISCO — United Airlines says a flight heading from San Francisco to Boston had to be diverted after the plane suffered damage to one of its wings. United said Tuesday that the Boeing 757-200 with 165 passengers aboard landed in Denver on Monday to “address an issue with the slat” on one of its wings. The plane landed safely. Passengers were put on a different plane and arrived later in the day in Boston. Chicago-based United did not say what caused the damage to the plane’s wing. Boston 25 News broadcast a passenger’s video showing the panel partially shredded. Slats are moveable panels on the front or leading edge of the wing and are used during takeoffs and landings. The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday that it is investigating the incident. The incident came at a time of heightened passenger jitters after last month’s blowout of a door panel on an Alaska Airlines jetliner flying over Oregon. A preliminary investigation attributed the blowout to missing bolts that helped secure a panel to the frame of a Boeing 737 Max 9. — Associated Press

SUPERMARKETS

FTC and several states to sue to block Kroger/Albertsons merger

The US Federal Trade Commission and a group of states are poised to sue as soon as next week to block the tie-up between supermarket giants Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos., according to people familiar with the plans. The suit is expected before Feb. 28, when an agreement not to close the deal between the companies and the FTC expires. Several states are expected to join the suit alongside the federal antitrust enforcers, the people said. Albertsons owns the Shaw’s and Star Market chains. — Bloomberg News





AIRLINES

American to hike baggage fees, change frequent flyer rules

DALLAS — American Airlines is pushing customers to buy tickets directly from the airline if they want to earn frequent-flyer points, and it is raising the cost of checking bags. American announced Tuesday that most customers will have to buy tickets directly from the airline or its partner carriers if they want to earn points in its AAdvantage loyalty program. Corporate travelers won’t be affected by the change. The airline said checking a bag will rise from $30 now to $35 online and $40 if purchased at the airport. The fee for a second checked bag will rise from $40 to $45 both online and at the airport. American says it last raised bag fees in 2018. The changes affect flights booked on or after Tuesday for travel within the United States and to nearby international destinations including Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. — Associated Press





RETAIL

Arkhouse nominates members to Macy’s board after failed takeover bid

Arkhouse Management is nominating nine people for Macy’s board of directors, igniting a proxy battle after the department store operator rejected a $5.8 billion takeover offer from the investment firm and Brigade Capital Management. Arkhouse and Brigade had offered $21 for each of the remaining shares in Macy’s they don’t already own. Macy’s said at the time that its board reviewed the investment firms’ proposal and not only had concerns about the financing plan, but also felt there was a “lack of compelling value.” Macy’s Inc. said Tuesday that it had been seeking additional financing information from Arkhouse and Brigade to possibly advance talks with its board. But Macy’s said instead of making an attempt to provide additional information, Arkhouse sent a letter earlier this month requesting that the company extend its director nomination window by 10 days. — Associated Press

HOME IMPROVEMENT

Home Depot sales decline again

Home Depot reported a fifth straight comparable sales decline, underscoring a drop in demand for house improvement due to high mortgage rates and a slowdown in construction. While mortgage rates have come down from October’s 23-year high, they continue to impact home sales and construction. In January, new-home construction sank by the most since the onset of the pandemic, indicating that any pickup in housing demand will be delayed until borrowing costs come down further. Comparable sales fell 3.5 percent in the fiscal fourth quarter, Home Depot said Tuesday. — Bloomberg News





INTERNATIONAL

Russia loses latest legal challenge in Yukos bankruptcy

Russia failed to overturn a ruling in the Netherlands that ordered Moscow to pay around $50 billion in the bankruptcy case of Yukos Oil Co., once the largest Russian oil and gas company. The Amsterdam Court of Appeal dismissed Russia’s latest legal challenge in a saga that has dragged on for nearly two decades. The latest verdict is unlikely to result in an immediate payment to the former shareholders of Yukos. Russia has previously said it isn’t bound to pay the largest arbitration payout ever. — Bloomberg News

DATING SITES

Tinder expands identity verification

Tinder is expanding its identity verification program at a time when artificial intelligence can make it hard to tell who’s real and crime is rising on dating apps. Tinder, the world’s most popular dating platform, is rolling out the system in the US, the UK, Brazil, and Mexico over the coming weeks and months. It’s already been testing the feature in Australia and New Zealand, where people who had been verified saw a 67 percent increase in matches compared to those who didn’t, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. The process requires a valid driver’s license or passport and a self-recorded video. A third-party vendor checks the birth date and whether the face in the video selfie matches the individual’s profile photos and ID. Once the user submits the information, it typically takes about one to two minutes to get approved. If they complete the ID and the photo verification, a blue check mark will appear on their profile. — Bloomberg News





INTERNATIONAL

Bayer slashes dividend in wake of Monsanto headaches

Bayer plans to slash its dividend by 95 percent in an effort to dig itself out of a hole created by the acquisition of Monsanto that saddled the German company with massive debt and waves of litigation involving the herbicide Roundup. While a dividend cut was expected, the reduction highlights the challenges facing the drug and crop sciences company as it tries to stem its cash drain, rebuild its pharmaceutical pipeline, and recover from the $63 billion takeover of Monsanto in 2018. — Bloomberg News

AUTOMOTIVE

Ford cuts price of electric Mustang

Ford Motor Co. cut the price of its electric Mustang Mach-E by as much as $8,100 after its sales tumbled 51 percent in January when the automaker had to stop offering tax incentives on the plug-in model. The automaker lowered prices on multiple versions of the 2023 model Mach-E by a range of $3,100 to $8,100, according to an emailed statement Tuesday. The battery-powered crossover SUV that Ford makes in Mexico now starts at $39,895, down from $42,995. The biggest discount is offered on several versions, including the high-end premium model with an extended range battery,which now starts at $45,895. — Bloomberg News



