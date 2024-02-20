The rise and fall of Drizly, one of Boston’s great startup stories

It was 2013 and the kid, recent Boston College grad Justin Robinson, followed him into the beer cooler and offered a strong sales rap. In Drizly’s marketplace app, he said, customers would be able to see the store’s entire inventory and place an order, while McCarthy Bros. would still make the sale and deliver the goods — kind of like an eBay or Airbnb for Bud Lite and Jack Daniels.

Rich McCarthy, the fourth-generation owner of McCarthy Bros. Liquors in Charlestown, still remembers the day a skinny young kid walked into his store to pitch him on Drizly, a new online service to help deliver alcohol.

Advertisement

McCarthy was skeptical. “My driver goes over the bridge to the North End in rush hour traffic to deliver a $15 bottle of wine, and we won’t see him again for an hour,” he recalled in a recent interview. “I said no.”

But Robinson kept calling on McCarthy about once a month. And McCarthy started to hear about customers ordering from other stores via Drizly. “Another store, covering our turf, that’s no good,” he said. “I called Justin on his cellphone and said sign me up.”

Robinson and his team eventually signed up thousands of liquor stores around the country. And three years ago, the startup sold to Uber Technologies for about $1 billion, as the ride-sharing giant looked to add more alcohol sales to its food delivery business.

But the dream of building a great local consumer brand that started in a BC dorm room would die in a California board room.

Uber said last month that Drizly would shut down at the end of March, eliminating the brand and putting hundreds of people out of work — including 168 in the Boston area — starting April 1. The Uber Eats app, which had integrated much of Drizly’s technology and customer base, will be the sole alcohol delivery platform and brand for the company going forward.

Advertisement

The surprise announcement was a hit to the Boston startup ecosystem and left a trail of unanswered questions. Why had Uber paid $1 billion and then shuttered the service? Had something gone wrong with Uber’s plan? Or was it the tech giant’s intention all along to quash a competitor?

“It’s definitely a heartbreak that we aren’t seeing this big consumer brand coming out of Boston, because we’ve needed those so badly,” said BC professor John Gallaugher, who teaches entrepreneurship and mentored the Drizly founders. (The list of recognizable local consumer-tech brands is short but includes DraftKings, Wayfair, and Whoop.)

Uber declined to make Drizly chief executive Cathy Lewenberg or other executives available for interviews. The company also declined to comment on events at Drizly after the acquisition. But Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi, who lauded the deal in 2021, has publicly offered a short rationale for the shutdown.

During a CNBC appearance on Jan. 17, Khosrowshahi said Drizly “wasn’t working as a stand-alone.” The chief executive referenced the tight financing environment which has forced many startups to close or cut staff. “These small stand-alone use cases don’t justify the returns on capital, but putting these products inside an Uber and Uber Eats makes a lot of sense,” he said.

To some, the purchase and shutdown of Drizly looked like many failed deals in tech over the past decade, deals that have come to be known as “capture and kill” acquisitions.

Advertisement

But the Drizly deal doesn’t quite fit that mold, according to Florian Ederer, a law professor at Boston University who did some of the original research on such acquisitions.

“I don’t think this was premeditated,” Ederer said. “They didn’t shut it down immediately. They were thinking about how this could be complementary.”

It took Drizly a decade to build its customer base in the fragmented liquor store industry, requiring persistence and sometimes complicated software interconnections to get stores’ inventories listed in the app. Buying Drizly for its customers and tech could have made the deal worthwhile to Uber, separate from any desire to kill a future competitor, Ederer explained.

Still, for anyone who wants a quick alcohol delivery, the Drizly shutdown is a loss. They’ll have fewer options and likely pay more than last summer, Ederer said. “It would be better if we had Drizly and Uber Eats competing in some way,” he said, “both for consumers and liquor stores.”

Early on, Drizly shared office space in Long Wharf with another Boston startup called Wymsee. John Gallaugher

When Drizly shuts down, Uber will be pushing customers to order alcohol on Uber Eats. Instacart and DoorDash also deliver alcohol in Massachusetts, but from fewer stores.

The idea for Drizly came to cofounder Nick Rellas in 2012 after the then-BC senior ordered a pizza to his dorm room in Ignacio Hall and wondered why he couldn’t also get some beer dropped off. He texted the question to his friend Robinson. “Because it’s illegal,” Robinson recalled texting back.

Advertisement

Rellas stayed up all night researching the issue and realized it might be possible to start an online delivery service in Massachusetts, as long as the stores completed the sales and fulfilled the orders themselves. He and Robinson connected with Spencer Frazier, a recent BC grad who knew programming, and Drizly was born.

They also sought out Gallaugher, the white-bearded entrepreneurship expert on campus, for advice. Gallaugher tried to convince Rellas that the industry would be hard to crack, given the many state regulations and thousands of individually owned stores.

Sitting on an old Steelcase fabric chair in Gallaugher’s office, Rellas explained that store owners were terrified of big companies like Amazon, had their own delivery infrastructure, and could benefit from a single app with a nationwide brand. “That was actually a really sophisticated insight,” Gallaugher said. “The joke now is that if I convince you to try not to build your business, then you’re probably going to have a successful [business] someday.”

But as Gallaugher predicted, signing up liquor stores wasn’t easy. Robinson and his team went block by block trying to convince owners to sign up. Gordon’s Fine Wines and Liquors in Watertown was the first.

To make the app work, each store had to share its inventory with Drizly. But many stores used antiquated computers and weren’t connected to the internet. To add Woody’s in Somerville in 2014, Robinson found himself on the hunt for 3.5-inch floppy disks, the only way to get inventory data off a late 1990s-era PC.

Advertisement

Early on, money was tight and venture capitalists were wary. Rellas reached out to his cousin, Cory Rellas, who was working at Bain Capital and subsequently joined as chief operating officer.

Gallaugher heard from a BC alum and investor who wanted to help students with startups. At one reception, Nick Rellas pitched Drizly standing on a crate, and the company nailed down $2.25 million of seed financing, on its way to $90 million in total funding.

In 2018, Nick Rellas left Drizly, leaving his cousin Cory as the chief executive. Neither Rellas responded to requests for comment for this story. Several former Drizly employees who spoke to The Boston Globe asked to remain anonymous out of concern for their future job prospects in the industry.

With Cory Rellas at the helm, Drizly grew slowly but steadily until the pandemic hit in 2020. Overnight, sales quadrupled. The company went on a hiring spree, including picking up workers laid off by local firms Toast and Bevi. The sales spike also attracted potential buyers. When the Uber deal was struck in February 2021, few at Drizly were surprised, former employees said.

Uber completed the purchase in October 2021 and said it planned to make Drizly a distinct marketplace featured within the Uber Eats app and also maintained as a separate app.

Uber’s stock had slipped somewhat, and the almost all-stock deal value totaled $943 million at closing. Drizly employees were given stock options and many made tens of thousands of dollars, with some early employees making hundreds of thousands of dollars, former employees said.

The culture changed quickly, a predictable outcome when a startup with a few hundred employees joins a public company with almost 30,000 employees and $17 billion of revenue.

Before the acquisition, former employees said, a few people could decide to add a new feature to the app. But Uber had different divisions that worked on mobile apps and dealt with retailers, plus legal and human resource departments. “To make one product change, I had to get feedback and approval from 15 different people,” said one former employee who worked on Drizly’s app before and after the acquisition.

At the start of 2023, Uber replaced Rellas with Lewenberg, Drizly’s chief operating officer and a former CVS Health executive and Bain consultant.

Last March, Uber management made clear that their previous plans for Drizly had changed and about 100 people were laid off, close to one-quarter of the workforce, including many people on the product team, former employees said.

Less than a year later, in early January, Uber called a companywide town hall for Drizly employees, a few days before the public announcement, to disclose the planned shutdown.

For McCarthy, the liquor store owner in Charlestown, the news was sad. He’s not satisfied with just switching to Uber Eats, so he’s researching other delivery services around the country.

The Drizly shutdown also created a practical problem. Two of the store’s three delivery vehicles carry the Drizly logo, a move McCarthy made years ago. Now he needs to rebrand.

“We need something catchy on the car other than McCarthy’s,” he said. “That’s not catchy enough.”

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him @ampressman.