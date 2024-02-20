Here’s a ray of hope for Boston’s beleaguered renters

But there’s a glimmer of sunshine on the region’s housing horizon.

Housing inflation remains stubbornly hot, especially in our backyard — even as prices for groceries, gasoline, cars and trucks, and airfares aren’t rising nearly as fast as they were a year or two ago.

This column is from Trendlines, my business newsletter that covers the forces shaping the economy in Boston and beyond. If you’d like to receive it via email on Mondays and Fridays, sign up here .

The news: Local shelter costs rose 7 percent in January from a year earlier, according to the latest Consumer Price Index data for the Boston metropolitan area. That outpaced the 6 percent increase nationally.

Advertisement

(Remarkably, local prices fell 1 percent over the past year when you take out shelter.)

So, doing the math, Boston-area shelter costs rose at 3.5 times the pace of overall inflation, which clocked in at 2 percent last month.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

Yet there are reasons to hope that the trend might change.

“There is some early data that could be suggesting that prices of smaller units may hit a ceiling and that demand has leveled off at current pricing,” Demetrios Salpoglou, chief executive of real estate firm bostonpads.com, said earlier this month in his 2024 outlook for the Boston rental market.

The background: The government tracks shelter costs primarily using rent data and owners’ equivalent rent, a calculation for what owners would pay if they were renting their homes.

Price changes in new leases picked up by independent data firms are often an early sign of where the market is heading. But these shifts can take up to a year or so to show up in the CPI shelter numbers, which reflect not only new leases but a much broader base of existing rental agreements.

Advertisement

Housing costs are the largest component of CPI, accounting for about one-third of each month’s reading. So the lag between government and independent data can obscure what’s really going on.

An example: Let’s take a look at prices paid by renters.

Apartment List, a rental listing company, compiles a national measure of increases in new lease rates. It peaked in late 2021, turned negative in the middle of last year, and fell 1 percent in January from a year earlier.

Meanwhile, CPI rent growth didn’t top out until last spring. It remains in strongly positive territory, rising 6.1 percent in January.

Looking at the government’s data, you might think rents across the country were climbing. But median rent has fallen for six straight months to $1,375 in January, according to Apartment List. From its peak in August 2022, median rent is down 4.7 percent. (Median rent is the price at which half of the apartments are more expensive and half are less expensive.)

Back in the Bay State: The average rent in Boston hit a record high $3,255 in January, up 9 percent from a year ago, according to Salpoglou at bostonpads.com.

The city’s supply of new apartments hasn’t kept up with demand. Vacancy rates are minuscule. New apartment construction has been frozen by several factors, including high interest rates, more expensive environmental regulations, and high energy and labor costs.

“This trend is unlikely to change in a big way in 2024,” Salpoglou said in his report.

Advertisement

But he sees a slim ray of hope for renters in signs that demand for studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units in the city is leveling off and prices may be peaking.

“Boston renters appear to be gravitating towards [larger] shared spaces where they can reduce their overall living costs as opposed to renting a smaller unit for a higher price,” he wrote. “This could be an early indicator of overall rent prices possibly flattening out in the latter half of 2024.”

Final thought: Inflation is fading as a threat to the local economy. Rents and house prices are a glaring — and painful — exception.

Interest rates are expected to fall this year, which would help jump-start apartment construction and bring down mortgage rates for home buyers.

Will that curb the rise in rents or home prices? Perhaps.

But without a meaningful boost in housing supply, the relief will be limited. And that’s the hard truth about housing in the Bay State.

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeNewsEd.