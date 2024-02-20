Steward Health Care should get out of Mass. hospital market, Healey says

In an exclusive interview with the Globe, Healey offered her most detailed comments to date on the crisis that threatens to destabilize the state’s health care network. Her comments represented an increasingly aggressive public stance toward Steward, which has been in private talks with state regulators for months as the problems have worsened.

“You and your team have not been forthcoming, truthful or responsive about what’s happening with your financial status, operating plans, and contingency strategies,” the letter said. “Navigating this acute crisis, which is of your making, without complete transparency and real-time information, harms our ability to protect patients, our workforce and our state.”

Governor Maura Healey said Tuesday she wants Steward Health Care out of the hospital business in Massachusetts, telling the for-profit company in a searing letter it must transfer its facilities to other operators.

Healey said she couldn’t rule out the possibility Steward’s executives broke the law in their management of the hospital system. The letter ordered the health system to provide its financial statements by Feb. 23, Healey said, in part so the state can examine whether any crimes have been committed.

“We don’t have enough to know what they’ve done, whether it’s criminal or illegal, but to me it really smells, it raises a lot of questions,” Healey said.

Steward officials could not immediately be reached to comment on Healey’s letter.

For years, Steward has not made disclosures about its finances that Healey— going back to her prior role as attorney general — has argued are required.

Though a Suffolk Superior Court judge in 2023 sided with the state in the legal dispute over Steward’s records, Steward has appealed and still not furnished the state with documents that other systems in the state — most of them nonprofit — routinely make public.

The company has previously been penalized for not complying with state reporting law. The Massachusetts Center for Health Information and Analysis has assessed fines totaling $400,000 against Steward’s parent company as well as their individual Massachusetts hospitals and has collected $114,000 of that amount to date. In 2017, Steward sued CHIA, and the agency has not issued fines since.

The governor declined to specify what consequences Steward would face if it did not comply with this latest request.

Steward’s seven open acute-care hospitals in Massachusetts together serve more than 200,000 patients each year, with sites in Boston neighborhoods and communities from the Merrimack Valley to the South Coast. Steward’s hospitals tend to serve lower-income patients who use government insurance such as Medicare and Medicaid. All told, the Steward system employs approximately 16,000 people in Massachusetts.

A private equity firm, Cerberus Capital Management, created Steward more than a decade ago out of a struggling Catholic hospital system, Caritas Christi Health Care. Steward sold its hospital buildings to a publicly traded real estate investment firm in 2016, locking the system into long lasting, multimillion dollar rents that Healey described as “perhaps usurious,” and saddled the hospitals with unmanageable debt.

Holy Family Hospital in Methuen, one of the facilities operated by Steward Health Care. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

“It was all about... personal and corporate greed and maximizing profits at the expense of people,” Healey said.

The company has for months been unable to pay its full rent on its hospital buildings, now owned in part by Medical Properties Trust. Vendors have accused Dallas-based Steward in lawsuits of falling behind in other payments.

Steward has been in talks for months with state officials as it seeks ways to navigate its financial distress. Regulators have also expressed concerns about the quality of care at Steward’s facilities, and in recent weeks the state has stepped up its monitoring of the hospital operator to include daily, in-person oversight.

The company has said it is interested in selling or transferring its hospitals to other operators, and has been circulating documents soliciting bids for its hospitals in the southern part of Massachusetts. It’s not clear whether any potential buyers have yet emerged. Any buyer may need to contend with the two landlords that have ownership of the hospitals’ real estate.

Healey’s letter to Steward’s chief executive, Dr. Ralph de la Torre, also demanded Steward hospitals ensure they have enough staff and supplies to care for patients. If they don’t, Healey wrote, “we will take all actions necessary — in consultation with hospital leadership — to protect patients, including freezing admissions, closing beds, canceling procedures, and transferring patients to other hospitals.”

The company has publicly acknowledged that its financial challenges have jeopardized its ability to offer services, though in early February it said it had secured a temporary lifeline that would buy it time to explore transactions that could help stabilize its finances.

Steward has previously said that its struggles are not unique. The system points out that community hospitals are struggling across the state, in part because publicly funded insurers pay lower rates than commercial insurance.

Not only do academic medical centers serve more commercially insured patients, Steward has argued, but they tend to receive higher rates even from commercial insurers than community hospitals do.

Healey rejected the argument that reimbursement rates were central to Steward’s problems, saying it was “laughable.” She pointed to the number of other health systems in the state that similarly care for high portions of patients on government insurance, saying they were not in the same situation as Steward.

“I think you should contrast what’s playing out at Steward versus what’s happening in other hospital systems that are challenged,” Healey said. “What you don’t see in those settings is an individual and a company that’s come in and essentially looked to strip as much of the asset as it can, to line their own pockets.”

At times in its conversations with administration officials, Steward has requested funding from the state. Healey reiterated on Tuesday that would not happen.

“We’re not giving Steward a dime to fix the problem they created,” she said.

Jason Laughlin can be reached at jason.laughlin@globe.com. Follow him @jasmlaughlin. Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto. Jessica Bartlett can be reached at jessica.bartlett@globe.com. Follow her @ByJessBartlett.