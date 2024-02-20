This 15-minute brunch dish for two streamlines a classic

We decided to take a classic dish and edit it so brunch at home is a breeze. The various elements that go into Eggs Florentine — cooked spinach, poached eggs, Hollandaise, and English muffins — make it an immensely appealing dish. A near identical twin of Eggs Florentine, Eggs Benedict sneaks a slice of ham under the poached egg, where Florentine uses spinach. In both cases, the ingredients are poised on a toasted English muffin and coated with the luxurious butter sauce Hollandaise. It’s a restaurant dish, which is to say, too much work for a home cook.

Brunch may be the hardest meal to plan, even if it’s just for two on a lazy late-winter morning. You want more than a beautiful coffee cake or artisan bread with real farm butter, though those are wonderful choices. You need something hot and nourishing. Most baked breakfast casseroles have many parts and are designed to be prepped in advance and refrigerated overnight.

Know anyone who wants to whip up Hollandaise with morning coffee? So we deleted the Hollandaise along with individually poached eggs (of the zillion ways to cook eggs, poaching is one of the trickiest). We’ll keep the eggs and cook them an easier way. Ditto spinach. Then we just need something to make it a little saucy, without a full-fledged French mother sauce.

Skillet Eggs Florentine, the improvised, simpler dish, keeps all the ingredients in one nonstick pan. Of course you can serve it on English muffins or a thick slice of toasted multigrain bread, if you like.

First saute a shallot, add handfuls of baby spinach to the pan in batches, and when they wilt, add heavy cream, but not too much. Don’t stir the cream into the spinach; it sits on and around the cooked greens.

Then make four hollows in the creamy mixture and slip an egg into each one. Cover the pan and cook the eggs for a bit less than 10 minutes. Timing will vary, but the whites should look opaque, if barely, because they’ll cook more after they’re off the heat and you want runny yolks. Sprinkle with Maras or Aleppo pepper for a speck of heat, or paprika because it’s pretty.

The cream reduces a little as it simmers with the eggs and tastes quite luxurious in the finished dish.

Florentine in a recipe always means spinach and refers to Florence, Italy, though it’s unknown why. Spinach is a common ingredient in many cities, not just in the Tuscan city.

Many writers erroneously attribute the Florentine garnish to Catherine de’ Medici, who was from Florence and married King Henry II of France. Stories about Catherine bringing Italian chefs to France and launching French classic cooking are apparently replete with falsehoods.

Regrettably, they’re repeated often, no matter how much historians try to debunk them. This explanation seems logical, from a post titled “Busting French Cuisine Myths” by Susan Pinkard, on the blog Fifteen Eighty Four from Cambridge University Press. Pinkard is the author of “A Revolution in Taste: The Rise of French Cuisine, 1650-1800.”

“In the Renaissance,” she writes, “elite households throughout Latin Christendom served food that was complex, spicy, and sweet.”

Pinkard goes on to write, “The kind of food that Catherine encountered at the French court was identical in its fundamentals to the cooking she grew up eating in Florence. There was no such thing as ‘French’ or ‘Italian’ cuisine in the 16th century. Even if the cooks who accompanied Catherine on her journey north remained in France (and there is no clear evidence that they did), their recipes would have fit right in to established traditions.”

In other words, the reason Catherine shouldn’t be credited with inventing French cuisine is that it was already there when, in 1533, she arrived.

So there, Catherine. You may have dined on Eggs Florentine, but neither you nor your cooks created the dish in the first place.

























