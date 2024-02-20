The non-milky way: 12 places to find dairy-free delights for Lactose Intolerance Awareness Month

Before you swear off cheese and ice cream sundaes forever, here are five important lactose intolerance facts from dietician Heidi Harkopf, director of nutrition programs at Boston-based nutrition nonprofit New England Dairy.

February is Lactose Intolerance Awareness Month. Lactose is the natural sugar found in milk. About 68 percent of the world’s population has lactose malabsorption, which causes lactose intolerance — leading to unpleasant symptoms such as bloating, diarrhea, and gas.

Do you feel a pang of regret after a wedge of brie? Maybe a little queasy following a frappe? I do. I always attributed it to a low-level dairy allergy and assumed that my days of ice cream and cheese were numbered. But my bloating, and maybe yours, has a much more common cause: lactose intolerance.

Lactose intolerance isn’t a dairy allergy. People with lactose intolerance are sensitive to sugars found in milk.

A milk allergy is an immune response to proteins in milk, namely whey and casein.

“Lactose intolerance is not concerning. It’s not dangerous. It’s just about whether you experience the symptoms, and whether that’s uncomfortable for you,” Harkopf says.

On the other hand, an allergy can induce breathing problems, wheezing, hives, and vomiting. Dairy allergies are more common in young kids, and about 75 percent of children will outgrow them.

An allergist can determine which is which, often by testing how your blood glucose levels react to consuming lactose.

Lactose intolerance is caused by an enzyme deficiency. People with lactose intolerance have too little of the enzyme lactase in their small intestine. Lactase breaks down lactose into glucose and galactose, which, in theory, your body should easily absorb. When it’s not absorbed properly, unsavory GI symptoms appear. Talk to a doctor instead of self-diagnosing since those symptoms can mimic other conditions.

Lactose intolerance tends to worsen with time. Like so much else, lactose intolerance can appear with age, because your body might make less lactase as you get older. It’s relatively rare in young kids.

"Most harder cheeses such as cheddar, Colby, Monterey jack, Swiss, and gouda are virtually lactose-free," said dietician Heidi Harkopf. TONY CENICOLA/NYT

You can still enjoy dairy (in moderation). Don’t despair. While milk has 12 grams of lactose per cup, yogurt typically has 4 to 6 grams; heavily cultured cheeses, such as cheddar, might have even less. (Find the amount of lactose in your favorite foods at www.newenglanddairy.com.)

“When we talk about lactose intolerance, we’re not just talking about milk. Different dairy products will have different amounts of lactose. For example, when you make cheese, you drain off a lot of the whey, which is where the lactose will heavily be sitting,” Harkopf says.

This is why you can still eat fun foods.

“Most harder cheeses such as cheddar, Colby, Monterey jack, Swiss, and gouda are virtually lactose-free,” she says.

Greek yogurt is another safer choice, as is lactose-free milk.

“This is exactly the same milk as regular milk: same nutrients, same everything. The difference is that they’ve put the enzyme lactase in it to either to break it down for you, or they’ve filtered out the sugar,” she says.

Combining milk with food — such as in cereal — also helps.

“This will slow down the rate that it goes from the stomach to intestines, and therefore your body might be able to keep up with processing it better,” she says.

It’s not all or nothing. “It’s really important to remember that there’s a continuum of lactose intolerance. Do a trial and error and understand where you are on that continuum — and speak to a dietitian. Oftentimes, when people cut dairy out, they’re really going to miss out on a huge nutrient package,” Harkopf says, such as calcium, potassium, and vitamin D.

Where to dine dairy-free

If you’re going low-lactose, have an allergy, or simply gathering with a sensitive crowd, here are a dozen spots to find dairy-free delights for every occasion.

A plant-based meal at Lulu Green in Southie. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Breakfast buzz: Lulu Green

This friendly Southie café gets high marks for plant-based morning treats: huevos rancheros with roasted, organic sweet potatoes; seitan prosciutto scrambles; and a hearty brunch sandwich made with tofu bacon. Oh, and they’ve recently added vegan wine. 246 W. Broadway, Boston, 617-420-4070, www.lulugreen.com

Family dinner: The Smoke Shop BBQ

These hospitable monuments to smoked meat have a detailed allergen guide; many items are dairy-free, and there’s a kids’ menu, too. Service is uniformly helpful. Various locations, www.thesmokeshopbbq.com

Good for groups: Myers + Chang

Behold a well-designed, easy-to-parse Asian small plates menu that clearly lists its many gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian items: Snack on tofu fresh rolls, strappy wok-charred udon noodles, ginger-garlic fried rice, Thai basil eggplant, and more. 1145 Washington St., Boston, 617-542-5200, www.myersandchang.com

At Life Alive, most dishes are dairy-, gluten-, and nut-free. Handout

Kid-friendly brunch: The Friendly Toast

These freewheeling, fast-moving brunch headquarters have menus that are almost as long as the Cheesecake Factory’s, so it’s easy to find dishes that cater to many dietary needs. Try the vegan breakfast burrito, vegan scramble, or vegan pasta — and put your name on their handy call-ahead list. Various locations, www.thefriendlytoast.com

Meet a friend: Life Alive

Warm grain bowls, flavor-packed salads, shimmery bisques, ramen that tastes like a toasty hug: These cafes cater to allergy-sensitive diners; most dishes are dairy-, gluten-, and nut-free. Various locations, www.lifealive.com

Roasted duck tacos at Bartaco in Brookline. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Office lunch: Bartaco

Sure, it’s a national chain. But this lively (and truly tasty) taco joint with locations in Brookline and the Seaport does a reassuringly explicit job with allergies of all kinds, especially when it comes to takeout. Order online and indicate whether you’d like your meal dairy-, gluten-, nut-, or soy-free. www.bartaco.com

Stock your fridge: Inna’s Kitchen

A culinary wonderland for gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, and Kosher diners serving hummus, salads, lasagnas, soups, stews, and so much more, in bulk. Well-loved founder Inna Khitrik’s son, Alex, is now in charge here. 547 Commonwealth Ave., Newton, www.innaskitchen.com

Suburban standout: Adelita

This Concord cantina from the Woods Hill team has lots of light, dairy-free tacos: pulled pork, grilled steak, shrimp, lamb, and more, sourced from owner Kristin Canty’s Farm at Woods Hill in Bath, N.H. Nut- and gluten-free dishes are also plentiful (as are the margaritas). 1200 Main St., Concord, 978-254-0710, www.adelitaconcord.com

An order of tacos al pastor at Adelita in Concord. Keith Bedford

Spicy snacks: Koshari Mama

Mother-daughter team Sahar Ahmed and Dina Fahim earned fans at farmers’ markets thanks to their complex, signature vegan koshari: an Egyptian street food layered with lentils, rice, pasta, chickpeas, fried onions, and your choice of sauce, from raw garlic vinegar to fiery tomato. There’s also lentil soup, cinnamon-scented rice pudding, and veggie bowls at their Somerville shop. 585 Somerville Ave., Somerville, 617-229-9230, www.kosharimama.com

Sweet treats: FoMu

If you crave ice cream and have dairy FOMO, try FoMu. They only serve coconut-milk-based ice cream; many treats are also gluten-free. Various locations, www.fomuicecream.com

Sweet treats too: Honeycomb Creamery

This homey little storefront near Porter Square serves a handful of dairy-free, coconut-cream-based scoops in unusual flavors, like dirty chai made with cashew milk and grapefruit rosemary sorbet. Bonus: vegan chocolate waffle cones. 702 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, 617-714-3983, www.honeycombcreamery.com

Worth a trip: Foglia

This newly James Beard Award-nominated vegan restaurant in Bristol, R.I., offers Italian-inspired fine dining without heavy cheeses and creamy sauces: seared polenta with sunflower romesco, tempeh picatta, beet carpaccio. 31 State St., Bristol, R.I., 401-253-1195, www.fogliabristol.com

Beet roses at fine dining vegan restaurant Foglia in Bristol, R.I. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.