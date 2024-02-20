Cakes, cocoa, and creativity at Oakleaf Cakes Bake Shop

Hot chocolate with a marshmallow from Oakleaf Cakes Bake Shop in Boston. Oakleaf Cakes Bake Shop

If you’re looking for a cake for a special occasion, head to Oakleaf Cakes Bake Shop near Symphony Hall. With a team of Massachusetts College of Art and Design alums, the cafe bakery is known for its intricately decorated tiered cakes and whimsical sculpted creations. Their cakes have been showcased on TLC’s “Fabulous Cakes” and the Food Network’s “Cake Challenge,” and others. For one occasion, the artist bakers crafted a cake in the shape of a life-sized “Star Wars” storm trooper. To honor BSO music director Andris Nelsons on his 40th birthday, the shop produced a cake with features that replicated the organ pipes and Beethoven plaque on the stage at Symphony Hall. The cozy spot also offers a selection of other exceptional treats — cupcakes crowned with swirls of buttercream, seasonal fruit muffins, indulgent brownies, scones, and cookies. Orange juice is freshly squeezed, and coffee drinks are brewed to order. Give the hot chocolate a try (there are two choices). Created with a house-made mix that includes dark Dutch cocoa, it is dense, velvety, and comforting like a warm hug. Enhance the drink by including a plump, pillowy, handmade marshmallow. You can opt to have the confection lightly torched and burnished. “It’s a 2½-inch square, and 1-inch thick,” says co-owner Julie Lyon, who took over the bakery last year from Amanda and Tyler Oakleaf with partner Mike Wellen. The Oakleafs opened the shop in 2013. There’s also the enticing Aztec hot chocolate that’s dark, thick, and spicy. It has a long, stinging finish from cayenne and it’s so memorable you’ll be thinking about it for days after ($4.50 to $5.50; $1 for a marshmallow; $.50 for flavoring syrups). 12 Westland Ave., Boston, 617-299-1504; oakleafcakes.com.